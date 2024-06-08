In Ternopil, lightning hit a house

Ternopil was covered by bad weather, lightning hit the house, according to Telegram channels, reports UNN.

"During the morning thunderstorm broke into a high-rise building on Konovalets Street 11. Previously, people were not injured. But appliances and household appliances burned down," the report says.

In addition, users shared a video of hail in the Ternopil region.

"June 8, Ternopil region. Here Comes the harvest. Hail is already covered, " - reported user.