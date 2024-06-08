In Ternopil, lightning hit a house
Kyiv • UNN
A thunderstorm with lightning and hail hit Ternopil, causing a house fire and damaging household appliances, but there were no reports of injuries.
Ternopil was covered by bad weather, lightning hit the house, according to Telegram channels, reports UNN.
"During the morning thunderstorm broke into a high-rise building on Konovalets Street 11. Previously, people were not injured. But appliances and household appliances burned down," the report says.
In addition, users shared a video of hail in the Ternopil region.
"June 8, Ternopil region. Here Comes the harvest. Hail is already covered, " - reported user.