In Ternopil, due to the Russian attack, there are already 11 injured, measurements showed a normalization of the air condition

The number of victims of the Russian attack on Ternopil has increased to 11 - reported the State Emergency Service.

Of these, as reported, six are employees of the State Emergency Service.

According to Ternopil Mayor Serhiy Nadal, the Ternopil Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention conducted repeated measurements of atmospheric air at 9 points in the city as of 12:00.

Result: indicators of carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide and chlorine are within the permissible norms of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine. The radiation background is also within the norm. You can go outside - Nadal wrote on Telegram.

According to him, measurements will continue throughout the day.

Russian troops carried out the most massive combined attack with drones and missiles on Ternopil on the night of June 6, and there were reports of hits on industrial facilities and infrastructure facilities. Earlier it was reported about 10 victims, including 5 rescuers. There were power outages and exceedances of some harmful substances, but later the situation began to stabilize.