In Sumy, the aftermath of the attack continues to be eliminated: 46 houses damaged

In the city of Sumy, the liquidation of the consequences of Sunday's attack by unmanned aerial vehicles continues. This is reported by the Sumy City Council, UNN reports.

At the moment, one victim remains in hospital.

In addition, another private residential building was discovered as a result of the attack, bringing the total number of damaged facilities to 46 homes and 3 educational institutions. All windows and roofs in the residential sector were closed to prevent further damage.

In addition, 5 new applications from individuals for the inspection of residential premises were accepted and processed, bringing the total to 50 such requests from residents. The members of the Commission for consideration of issues related to compensation for destroyed and damaged real estate objects drew up 10 inspection reports, bringing the total number to 27.

Volunteers of the Right to Protection NGO received 92 applications from affected citizens for compensation in the amount of UAH 10.8 thousand.

In connection with the fulfillment of its tasks, the emergency response headquarters ceased its work.

