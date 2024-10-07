Russians attacked Sumy and Konotop district: 4 wounded, two brothers killed

Russian troops attacked Sumy with a drone the night before, wounding 4 people, and two brothers were killed in the night as a result of enemy shelling of the community in the region, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, on October 6, around 21:50, the occupiers attacked the civilian infrastructure of Sumy with a drone. "The weapon hit a residential area of the regional center. 4 people were wounded, including an 11-year-old boy. Nine private houses, two apartment buildings, and private cars were damaged," the prosecutor's office said.

In Sumy region 8 “Shaheds” downed, 4 injured, including a child, due to a Russian drone attack

As indicated, on October 7, around 03:00, the enemy fired artillery at the civilian infrastructure of the Novoslobidska community of Konotop district.

"The enemy attack killed two men, brothers, and damaged a private household," the prosecutor's office said.