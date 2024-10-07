ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Russians attacked Sumy and Konotop district: 4 wounded, two brothers killed

Russians attacked Sumy and Konotop district: 4 wounded, two brothers killed

Kyiv  •  UNN

On October 6, the occupiers attacked Sumy with a drone, injuring 4 people and damaging houses. On October 7, two brothers were killed in the shelling of the Novoslobidsk community and a private house was damaged.

Russian troops attacked Sumy with a drone the night before, wounding 4 people, and two brothers were killed in the night as a result of enemy shelling of the community in the region, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, on October 6, around 21:50, the occupiers attacked the civilian infrastructure of Sumy with a drone. "The weapon hit a residential area of the regional center. 4 people were wounded, including an 11-year-old boy. Nine private houses, two apartment buildings, and private cars were damaged," the prosecutor's office said.

In Sumy region 8 “Shaheds” downed, 4 injured, including a child, due to a Russian drone attack07.10.24, 09:55 • 12744 views

As indicated, on October 7, around 03:00, the enemy fired artillery at the civilian infrastructure of the Novoslobidska community of Konotop district.

"The enemy attack killed two men, brothers, and damaged a private household," the prosecutor's office said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
sumySums

