In Sumy region, Russians have concentrated 50-60 thousand fighters in one direction - military

In one of the sections of the Sumy direction, Russian invaders have accumulated 50-60 thousand personnel. Active hostilities are currently taking place there, said Ivan Shevtsov, head of the press service of the 15th mobile border detachment "Steel Border", on the air of the national telethon, UNN writes.

Details

Sumy region should be divided into two parts. One part is where active hostilities are currently taking place. This is the area of the Khotyn and Yunakivka communities. It is there that the enemy constantly conducts its assault actions. It is in this direction that the enemy has accumulated the largest number of personnel - about 50 - 60 thousand - Shevtsov said.

He also reported that in another section, on the state border with Russia, the enemy is not conducting assault actions, but is not stopping constant shelling.

Addition

Due to the enemy attack on critical infrastructure in Sumy region, part of consumers were cut off from power, including one water pumping station. For residents of certain districts of Sumy, water will be supplied according to a schedule with reduced pressure.

On Monday, July 21, at about 10:30 PM, Russians launched an attack on the territory of the Kovpakivskyi district of the Sumy community. Two people were injured.