In Sumy region, local blogger Takhtai, who investigated corruption in the construction of fortifications, died

In the village of Yampil, Sumy region, local blogger Oleksandr Takhtai, who investigated corruption schemes during the construction of fortifications in the region, died. This was reported by the Institute of Mass Information, according to UNN.

In the village of Yampil (Sumy region), local blogger Oleksandr Takhtai died; his body was found on September 5 in his own home. - the report says.

As the IMI was told by the prosecutor's office, the death could have occurred due to natural causes. Currently, the body has been sent for forensic medical examination to establish the cause of death.

At the same time, a criminal proceeding has been opened and an investigation is underway.

Takhtai was known for his activity on Facebook, where he published documents, photos, and videos, as well as his own thoughts on acute social issues, mostly concerning local politicians, managers, and law enforcement agencies. - reports IMI.

Recall

On the night of September 7, a woman died in a shelter in Kyiv during an air raid.