In Spain, a plane was forced to make an emergency landing due to a collision with a bird of prey

$41.760.05
47.640.10
ukenru
12:41 PM • 452 views
Austrian court allowed Naftogaz to seize over 120 million euros of assets from Russia
Exclusive
12:06 PM • 4002 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
11:14 AM • 23732 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness
Exclusive
10:06 AM • 22734 views
Russians started adding flammable mixture to "Shaheds" to cause more fires - expert
07:56 AM • 35341 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against asset looters from temporarily occupied territories and 15 heads of Russian museums
Exclusive
07:35 AM • 49261 views
Endocrinologist revealed the benefits and risks of glucose monitoring sensors
Exclusive
07:19 AM • 53410 views
In Zhytomyr, a 17-year-old girl is suspected of brutally murdering her boyfriend
August 4, 01:37 AM • 54861 views
Trump named the likely date of his special envoy Witkoff's visit to Russia
August 3, 10:28 AM • 75861 views
"There is an agreement on the exchange of 1200 prisoners": Zelenskyy discussed with Umerov and Yermak the preparation of a new meeting in Istanbul
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 286249 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+28°
3m/s
39%
749mm
Popular news
In the USA, Tesla was ordered to pay $329 million for a fatal accident involving an autopilotAugust 4, 02:53 AM • 65448 views
Night attack by Russian drones on Kyiv region affected one of the districts: consequences shownPhotoAugust 4, 05:54 AM • 65003 views
Indian PM Modi defiantly responds to Trump's pressure on Russian oil purchases - BloombergAugust 4, 06:35 AM • 36471 views
Khmelnytskyi region suffered an enemy attack, preliminarily without casualties - RMAAugust 4, 06:42 AM • 61928 views
Khmelnytskyi region was attacked by Russia at night, in the morning, and during the day: there is damage, no casualties09:24 AM • 33326 views
Publications
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness11:14 AM • 23692 views
How to choose a ripe, sweet, and truly delicious watermelonPhotoAugust 3, 07:54 AM • 197766 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 286230 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 473080 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviationAugust 1, 02:05 PM • 280507 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vadym Filashkin
Yurii Ihnat
Ihor Klymenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Lviv
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Became a father for the fourth time: Serhiy Prytula shared a touching photo with his newborn sonPhoto09:23 AM • 5734 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 325151 views
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in DubaiAugust 1, 09:08 PM • 135889 views
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond filmAugust 1, 01:00 PM • 169627 views
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 179067 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Bild
Mi-8
Sukhoi Su-30

In Spain, a plane was forced to make an emergency landing due to a collision with a bird of prey

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1404 views

At Madrid's Barajas airport, an Iberia plane made an emergency landing after colliding with a vulture. The bird hit the plane and was then sucked into the left engine.

In Spain, a plane was forced to make an emergency landing due to a collision with a bird of prey

At Madrid's Barajas Airport, an Airbus A321NEO XLR aircraft of Iberia airline was forced to make an emergency landing shortly after takeoff due to a collision with a large bird. According to preliminary data, it was a vulture: first, the bird hit the nose of the plane, and then its carcass was sucked into the left engine. This was reported by Bild, writes UNN.

Details

The flight was supposed to go to Paris Orly Airport, but the collision occurred just a few minutes after takeoff — at a critically important climb phase. The pilots immediately decided to return to Madrid, and about 25 minutes later, the plane successfully landed on an emergency runway at the departure airport.

The damaged liner was only four weeks old: this model is one of the most modern in the world. It was delivered only on July 2 of this year and is designed for transatlantic flights. Currently, crews are only undergoing training on European routes.

Addition

Bird strikes in aviation are not uncommon, especially with predatory birds, which often soar at altitudes of 500 to 3000 meters, coinciding with the climb or descent phases of aircraft. Such cases do not always end as fortunately as in Madrid. For example, on December 29, 2024, in South Korea, birds got into both engines of an aircraft, and the pilots had to land without extended landing gear. During the landing, the plane caught fire: out of 181 people on board, only two crew members survived, who received severe injuries.

Plane crashes in Mallorca: American ex-pilot and his 13-year-old son killed04.08.25, 00:30 • 3680 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Bild
South Korea
Paris
Spain
Madrid