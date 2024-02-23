In Spain, a 14-storey residential building with more than 130 apartments burned to the ground
Kyiv • UNN
A 14-story apartment building with more than 130 apartments burned down in a fire in Valencia that also spread to a neighboring building.
A 14-story residential building with more than 130 apartments caught fire in Spain.
This is reported by the Spanish news agency EFE, according to UNN.
Details
A 14-story residential building caught fire in Valencia.
The building, which housed more than 130 apartments, completely burned down.
The fire reportedly spread to a neighboring building.