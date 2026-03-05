In some regions of Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on March 6

Tomorrow, some regions of Ukraine will experience power outage schedules, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.

Tomorrow, March 6, in some regions of Ukraine, hourly outage schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied throughout the day. - the message says.

The company reminded that the reason for the introduction of restrictive measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and volume of outages at your address on the official pages of your regional power distribution company. - Ukrenergo summarized.

