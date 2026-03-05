In some regions of Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on March 6

$43.720.26
50.830.37
ukenru
Exclusive
12:41 PM • 19265 views
Sowing Campaign 2026 in Ukraine: How Fuel, Fertilizers, and Personnel Shape the New Cost of HarvestPhoto
12:39 PM • 39889 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange - 200 Ukrainians returned home, including defenders of Mariupol
12:11 PM • 32955 views
EU to push partners to cover €30 billion deficit for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Exclusive
12:00 PM • 33437 views
No longer to strike with "Kalibrs" - SBU revealed details of damage to frigate "Admiral Essen"Photo
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 52420 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
March 5, 08:05 AM • 22912 views
From a colorful parrot to restrained power: how the style of Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol changed since the beginning of the war
March 4, 08:04 PM • 46232 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
March 4, 07:36 PM • 76406 views
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 97599 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 83043 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
3.9m/s
68%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukraine reacted to Russia's transfer of captured Ukrainians to Hungary - the Coordination Headquarters called for not making soldiers a "bargaining chip"March 5, 06:54 AM • 31615 views
Yanukovych's team is trying to strengthen its influence on customs by promoting Suvorov to the post of head of the State Customs ServiceMarch 5, 09:41 AM • 59702 views
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhoto11:40 AM • 19966 views
Iran expands missile strikes: which countries have already been attacked12:59 PM • 31766 views
Shahed that hit British airbase in Cyprus was not launched from Iran - APPhoto01:04 PM • 29990 views
Publications
Useful, tasty, and quick to prepare - culinary preps that will make life easierPhoto02:41 PM • 5484 views
Iran expands missile strikes: which countries have already been attacked12:59 PM • 32014 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 52419 views
Yanukovych's team is trying to strengthen its influence on customs by promoting Suvorov to the post of head of the State Customs ServiceMarch 5, 09:41 AM • 59903 views
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhotoMarch 4, 03:53 PM • 68014 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Andriy Sybiha
Emmanuel Macron
Giorgia Meloni
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
Qatar
Advertisement
UNN Lite
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years oldPhotoVideo03:38 PM • 1144 views
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhoto11:40 AM • 20123 views
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 36652 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhotoMarch 4, 12:28 PM • 52046 views
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhotoMarch 3, 05:13 PM • 55043 views
Actual
Technology
MIM-104 Patriot
Social network
Shahed-136
Brent Crude

In some regions of Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on March 6

Kyiv • UNN

 • 462 views

On March 6, hourly power outage schedules and capacity restrictions will be in effect in some regions of Ukraine. The reason is the consequences of Russian attacks on energy facilities.

In some regions of Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on March 6

Tomorrow, some regions of Ukraine will experience power outage schedules, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.

Tomorrow, March 6, in some regions of Ukraine, hourly outage schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied throughout the day.

- the message says.

The company reminded that the reason for the introduction of restrictive measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and volume of outages at your address on the official pages of your regional power distribution company.

- Ukrenergo summarized.

Occupiers steal electricity from temporarily occupied territories for the needs of southern Russia - CNS02.03.26, 02:05 • 52035 views

Olga Rozgon

Society
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Ukraine