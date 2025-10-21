Assassination attempt on Slovak Prime Minister Fico: shooter sentenced to 21 years

In Slovakia, a specialized criminal court sentenced 72-year-old Juraj Cintula for the attack on Prime Minister Robert Fico to 21 years in prison, taking advantage of the possibility of an extraordinary reduction in punishment and not imposing a life sentence, writes UNN with reference to Dennik N.

Details

"The Senate of the Specialized Criminal Court named after Igor Kralik sentenced the shooter Juraj Cintula to 21 years. Thus, the court took advantage of the possibility of an extraordinary reduction in punishment," the publication writes.

Cintula faced life imprisonment. The attack on the Prime Minister of Slovakia on May 15 last year in Handlova was recognized as an "act of terrorism."

At the beginning of the trial, there was no doubt that the Senate would find the attacker guilty. His lawyer, Namir Aljasri, also stated several times that it was obvious who shot Prime Minister Robert Fico. Cintula was detained immediately after the attack, and regional television recorded the attack on a camera that was in front of the building where the attack occurred. Cintula confessed to the shooting.

