In Simferopol, bus stops in Simferopol are posting notices on escaped rf military units

In Simferopol in the temporarily occupied Crimea on the bus stops are placed on the orientation on the escaped from the military units of the Russian military. This UNN reports with reference to the Crimea.Realii.

It is reported that one of such notices was seen at a public transport stop near the wholesale market “Privoz”. It contains the details of a man who is wanted (the ad misspells “wanted” with a grammatical error) for unauthorized abandonment of a military unit.

Judging by the age of the 50-year-old wanted man, he has served in the army of the Russian Federation under contract or was drafted forcibly under the partial mobilization announced by the president of Russia in September 2022.

