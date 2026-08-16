In Serbia, sunken German ships from World War II have emerged from the water due to drought

In Serbia, sunken German ships from World War II have emerged from the water due to the Danube’s low water level, UNN reports, citing Bild.

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The “islands” of the German vessels can be seen near the Serbian port city of Prahovo. The cause is the ongoing drought, which has led to a drop in the Danube’s water level.

The wrecks date back to the final months of World War II. The vessels belonged to the German navy’s Danube Flotilla. Under the command of Rear Admiral Paul-Willy Zieb, the ships retreated westward in September 1944, as the Red Army advanced farther and farther through the Balkans. The German fleet had few escape routes left. As a result, the Wehrmacht ordered the vessels to be scuttled, fearing they would fall into the hands of Soviet troops.

Hungary sank barges in the Danube to save the operation of the Paks nuclear power plant due to the river’s low water level

Historians believe that up to 200 ships of various types were sunk at Prahovo. Although some of these vessels were raised after the war, many remained in place because they still contain explosives and ammunition.

In August 2022, low water levels had already exposed some of the sunken ships. This prompted the launch of one of Europe’s most unusual infrastructure projects. With the support of the EU and the European Investment Bank, the initial phase involves raising 21 particularly dangerous sunken vessels that obstruct international navigation. The project’s total cost will be approximately €29 million, of which more than €16 million will be allocated from EU funds.

Hungary plans to build a weir on the Danube to cool the "Paks" nuclear power plant due to low water levels