In Serbia, sunken German ships from World War II have emerged from the water due to drought

$44.710.0151.710.15
ukenru
09:35 AM • 1068 views
Two workshops destroyed, four damaged - General Staff confirms results of strike on Russian military-industrial complex plantPhoto
Exclusive
09:18 AM • 4226 views
How to prepare a child for school: psychologist names skills more important than reading and arithmetic
06:18 AM • 16113 views
Russia attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa region: a foreign vessel was damaged, 4 people injured
05:27 AM • 20387 views
EU is preparing its largest-ever sanctions package against Russia - Kallas
04:33 AM • 18549 views
The Ebola outbreak in the Congo has officially become the deadliest, surpassing the previous toll of 2,299 victims
04:21 AM • 23152 views
Actress Hayden Panettiere, former fiancée of Wladimir Klitschko, has died at the age of 36
August 17, 12:57 AM • 14706 views
Iran announced a $30,000 reward for the killing or capture of a U.S. servicemember
August 16, 06:07 PM • 34425 views
"Perhaps my last year in football" — Ronaldo makes a statement about ending his career
August 16, 03:22 PM • 36018 views
Sandbags removed from the monument to the Duke de Richelieu in OdesaPhotoVideo
August 16, 02:39 PM • 60565 views
Ukraine has put 7 of Wildberries’ 10 largest logistics centers out of operation: does Russia have a chance to save the marketplace?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+28°
3m/s
36%
743mm
Popular news
Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez explained why they got married in the living room of their homeAugust 17, 01:05 AM • 28060 views
Belgium has faced the largest forest fire in the history of recorded observationsAugust 17, 01:15 AM • 6846 views
Russia stole Ukraine’s idea for a marketplace for drones and weaponsAugust 17, 01:36 AM • 12655 views
Ukrainian Vector UAVs will be able to see Russians through fog and clouds thanks to a new radarPhotoAugust 17, 01:56 AM • 11698 views
What is celebrated on August 17 in Ukraine and around the worldAugust 17, 04:00 AM • 11163 views
Publications
Ukraine has put 7 of Wildberries’ 10 largest logistics centers out of operation: does Russia have a chance to save the marketplace?August 16, 02:39 PM • 60567 views
Who will find themselves at the epicenter of events, and who will be swept away by their feelings? Horoscope for all zodiac signs for August 17–23
Exclusive
August 16, 12:57 PM • 60160 views
Stopping “Rassvet”: how the strike on the Progress plant affects Russia’s space program PhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 15, 02:03 PM • 111123 views
Ukrainian arms manufacturers warned of the risk of disruptions to supplies to the front and proposed solutions August 15, 09:31 AM • 94372 views
Alaska that failed to bring peace: what has changed in the year since the Trump-Putin summitAugust 15, 07:20 AM • 86144 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Kim Jong Un
Ruslan Kravchenko
Oleh Kiper
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
South Korea
Japan
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Vogue showed footage from Ronaldo and Rodríguez's weddingPhotoVideo08:09 AM • 5520 views
Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez explained why they got married in the living room of their homeAugust 17, 01:05 AM • 28188 views
Courtney Love said that doctors predicted she would die in 2019August 16, 11:00 PM • 29065 views
Marvel unveiled trailer for new "Avengers"VideoAugust 15, 06:00 AM • 58757 views
V of BTS spoke about hearing loss in one earAugust 13, 07:24 AM • 95661 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Cruise missile
Mushrooms
Instagram

In Serbia, sunken German ships from World War II have emerged from the water due to drought

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11571 views

Due to the shallowing of the Danube, sunken German ships from World War II have emerged in Serbia. They were sunk in 1944 so that they would not fall into the hands of Soviet troops.

In Serbia, sunken German ships from World War II have emerged from the water due to drought

In Serbia, sunken German ships from World War II have emerged from the water due to the Danube’s low water level, UNN reports, citing Bild.

Details

The “islands” of the German vessels can be seen near the Serbian port city of Prahovo. The cause is the ongoing drought, which has led to a drop in the Danube’s water level.

The wrecks date back to the final months of World War II. The vessels belonged to the German navy’s Danube Flotilla. Under the command of Rear Admiral Paul-Willy Zieb, the ships retreated westward in September 1944, as the Red Army advanced farther and farther through the Balkans. The German fleet had few escape routes left. As a result, the Wehrmacht ordered the vessels to be scuttled, fearing they would fall into the hands of Soviet troops.

Hungary sank barges in the Danube to save the operation of the Paks nuclear power plant due to the river’s low water level15.08.26, 16:43 • 3690 views

Historians believe that up to 200 ships of various types were sunk at Prahovo. Although some of these vessels were raised after the war, many remained in place because they still contain explosives and ammunition.

In August 2022, low water levels had already exposed some of the sunken ships. This prompted the launch of one of Europe’s most unusual infrastructure projects. With the support of the EU and the European Investment Bank, the initial phase involves raising 21 particularly dangerous sunken vessels that obstruct international navigation. The project’s total cost will be approximately €29 million, of which more than €16 million will be allocated from EU funds.

Hungary plans to build a weir on the Danube to cool the "Paks" nuclear power plant due to low water levels12.08.26, 16:17 • 3745 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World