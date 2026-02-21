In Russia's Tatarstan, a drone attack was reported; they were seen near an aviation systems plant

Explosions were heard today in Tatarstan, Russia; the authorities of Almetyevsk reported an "attempted massive UAV attack on production facilities," as reported by Russian media and Telegram channels, writes UNN.

"An attempt of a massive UAV attack on production facilities has been recorded. Air defense forces and electronic warfare systems are operating in an enhanced mode. The threat is being neutralized," wrote Guzel Khabutdinova, head of the Almetyevsk district, on social media.

Residents of the city reported explosions and drone flights, particularly on the afternoon of February 21. According to ASTRA's analysis, "fuel tanks are located in that part of the city," and "500-600 meters away... is the Almetyevsk 'Radiopribor' plant," which produces electronic systems for aviation.

As noted, the enterprise produces electronic systems for aviation: antenna-feeder systems, ADPR A-312-001 receiver, etc. The products are installed on all types of aircraft and helicopters. The enterprise manufactures a wide range of products for railway transport: roof sections, mufflers, radiator covers for locomotives, electrocontactors, arc-extinguishing chambers, current and overload relays.

Residents also filmed one of the flying drones, footage geolocated by ASTRA. As residents told SHOT, about three explosions occurred in the sky over Almetyevsk.

"Today, the district was subjected to an attack by unmanned aerial vehicles. Thanks to the prompt response of air defense systems, the threat was neutralized. There are no casualties. Production processes at the district's facilities are not disrupted, all enterprises are operating normally. Currently, there is no threat to the residents and infrastructure of the district," Khabutdinova later wrote.

In the capital of Tatarstan - Kazan - according to SHOT, some classes were canceled due to the threat of a UAV attack. Sirens were sounding in the city. 50 flights were delayed at Kazan airport. Delays reached 14 hours. The threat of a UAV attack in Kazan was later lifted.

