In Russia's Tatarstan, a drone attack was reported; they were seen near an aviation systems plant

Exclusive
11:17 AM • 2362 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a company initiated a conflict with shooting at military personnel, resulting in one wounded and two detained
11:02 AM • 4312 views
Ukraine urged Brussels to intervene in oil pipeline dispute with Hungary - Media
09:59 AM • 5666 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against 225 captains of Russia's "shadow fleet" and military-industrial complex companies
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 10039 views
Black cumin: properties and benefits for the bodyPhoto
February 20, 07:44 PM • 19884 views
There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal
February 20, 06:27 PM • 31150 views
Hungary blocked €90 billion in aid for Ukraine - FT
February 20, 04:35 PM • 25648 views
Due to the thaw, water levels in Ukrainian rivers will rise: which regions may be flooded
February 20, 02:46 PM • 30015 views
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
February 20, 01:29 PM • 27728 views
NBU ceases circulation of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series
February 20, 12:53 PM • 23690 views
EU plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia next Monday - Kallas
Погода
−2°
2m/s
61%
759mm
IOC to launch investigation into FIFA head Infantino over his participation in Trump's political eventFebruary 21, 03:41 AM • 6772 views
Russian tanker heads to Cuba, bypassing US sanctions amid island's energy collapseFebruary 21, 04:14 AM • 7074 views
Colombia has made progress in negotiations with Venezuela on resuming natural gas tradeFebruary 21, 04:31 AM • 8932 views
South Korea considers joining PURL program to support Ukraine with weaponsFebruary 21, 04:48 AM • 10963 views
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interview07:37 AM • 6576 views
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 31157 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 40390 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 51505 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 68786 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 106197 views
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom HollandPhoto08:33 AM • 3944 views
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interview07:37 AM • 6670 views
Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend revealed secrets of healthy communication in their relationshipFebruary 20, 08:02 PM • 11573 views
Mel Gibson, after breaking up with Rosalind Ross, is ready for new relationships and having childrenFebruary 20, 07:21 PM • 14352 views
"Found love in old age" - Liliya Sandulesa secretly married for the fifth time during the warFebruary 20, 01:28 PM • 20008 views
In Russia's Tatarstan, a drone attack was reported; they were seen near an aviation systems plant

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

Explosions were heard in Tatarstan today, and the authorities of Almetyevsk reported an "attempted massive UAV attack on production facilities."

In Russia's Tatarstan, a drone attack was reported; they were seen near an aviation systems plant

Explosions were heard today in Tatarstan, Russia; the authorities of Almetyevsk reported an "attempted massive UAV attack on production facilities," as reported by Russian media and Telegram channels, writes UNN.

Details

"An attempt of a massive UAV attack on production facilities has been recorded. Air defense forces and electronic warfare systems are operating in an enhanced mode. The threat is being neutralized," wrote Guzel Khabutdinova, head of the Almetyevsk district, on social media.

Residents of the city reported explosions and drone flights, particularly on the afternoon of February 21. According to ASTRA's analysis, "fuel tanks are located in that part of the city," and "500-600 meters away... is the Almetyevsk 'Radiopribor' plant," which produces electronic systems for aviation.

As noted, the enterprise produces electronic systems for aviation: antenna-feeder systems, ADPR A-312-001 receiver, etc. The products are installed on all types of aircraft and helicopters. The enterprise manufactures a wide range of products for railway transport: roof sections, mufflers, radiator covers for locomotives, electrocontactors, arc-extinguishing chambers, current and overload relays.

Residents also filmed one of the flying drones, footage geolocated by ASTRA. As residents told SHOT, about three explosions occurred in the sky over Almetyevsk.

"Today, the district was subjected to an attack by unmanned aerial vehicles. Thanks to the prompt response of air defense systems, the threat was neutralized. There are no casualties. Production processes at the district's facilities are not disrupted, all enterprises are operating normally. Currently, there is no threat to the residents and infrastructure of the district," Khabutdinova later wrote.

In the capital of Tatarstan - Kazan - according to SHOT, some classes were canceled due to the threat of a UAV attack. Sirens were sounding in the city. 50 flights were delayed at Kazan airport. Delays reached 14 hours. The threat of a UAV attack in Kazan was later lifted.

In Udmurtia, a plant producing "Oreshnik" and "Iskander" was likely attacked – monitors20.02.26, 23:38 • 6530 views

"Shaheds" are attacking Russian Tatarstan. Local publics report explosions. And they could have been a separate entity from Russia, rich in resources. But they chose their own path

- commented Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council.

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Russian propaganda
Technology
Energy
Air raid alert
Social network
War in Ukraine