In Russia, security forces came with a search to the pro-government editorial office of ura.ru due to bribery

In russia, searches were conducted in the pro-government publication ura.ru, whose editorial office is located in Yekaterinburg. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Russian "Media".

Details

A case has been opened against the editor of the pro-government Ural publication, Denis Allayarov, for bribing an official. In the morning, security forces came to the editorial office - they also came to the apartments of individual employees.

According to Russian "Media", evidence was found on the work computers of ura.ru that journalists were buying operational reports from security forces. At the same time, it is reported that one of the employees, who is pregnant, felt ill.

Russian journalists condemned the actions of law enforcement agencies. No other details are provided yet.

Recall

In russia, a student with cerebral palsy was sentenced to 12 years in a strict regime colony for transferring 3 thousand rubles to an account in a Ukrainian bank.