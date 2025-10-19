Russia is turning school textbooks into a propaganda tool. Moscow educators are preparing "patriotic" versions of language and literature textbooks to raise obedient supporters of state ideology. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD), according to UNN.

Details

At a meeting of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation, representatives of the Moscow Pedagogical University announced that they are preparing new "unified" textbooks on the Russian language and literature with a "patriotic, nationally oriented approach."

The authors openly state that it is necessary to "educate citizens interested in preserving the Russian language" and "strengthen spiritual and moral values." - the post says.

It is noted that the curricula plan to include sections on "Literature of the Peoples of Russia," a rubric "Literary Map of Russia," and expanded topics on the "Great Patriotic War."

"Even the section 'Foreign Literature' will be made 'Russia-centric,' renaming it 'Foreign Literature in Russian Translations,'" the CCD added.

Recall

The Kremlin is expanding its influence on the education and leisure of Russian schoolchildren, forming a centralized model of ideological control. This is happening through state funding, media assets, and educational platforms controlled by structures close to the president.

Kremlin introduces new system for controlling children online