In Vinnytsia, a driver ran over a police officer
How much do construction services cost and where is the highest demand: analytics
In Ternopil region, a Brazilian stabbed his compatriot
Zelenskyy and Trump in the White House: discussed Tomahawk, possible peace with Russia, and energy aid to Ukraine
Trump does not plan to transfer Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine: the leaders' meeting was tense
Trump said the war could be ended within a week
Zelenskyy says he has "deep understandings" with Trump
Zelenskyy offered Trump to exchange drones for American weapons
There will be a bilateral meeting, but Zelenskyy will be in touch: Trump on meeting with Putin in Hungary
Zelenskyy arrived at the White House, met by Trump
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Kremlin introduces new system for controlling children online

Kyiv • UNN

 • 290 views

Russia is introducing a mechanism for monitoring children online, obliging parents to inform operators about transferring a SIM card to a child. This data will be entered into the state system to identify minors and restrict access to content.

Kremlin introduces new system for controlling children online

The Kremlin is introducing a new mechanism for monitoring children online: parents will be obliged to notify operators if a SIM card is transferred to a child, and this data will be entered into a state database for identifying minors. Social networks and online platforms will check numbers and restrict access to certain content. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD), according to UNN.

Details 

It is noted that the Russian authorities plan to oblige parents to notify communication operators if a SIM card is transferred to a child. 

This data will be entered into the state monitoring system, which will allow identifying underage users 

- reports the Center for Countering Disinformation.

According to the CCD, internet platforms, including social networks and media, will have to check whether the number belongs to a child and restrict access to certain content.

"Under the rhetoric of 'caring for children,' the Russian authorities are actually building another tool of censorship and control over the minds of citizens. The new rules create an atmosphere of fear among parents, who can be punished even for accidental or fabricated actions of their children online," the post says.

Recall

In educational institutions of temporarily occupied Crimea, representatives of the Russian authorities and military check students' phones. They are looking for "undesirable" applications and the Ukrainian language in the settings.

Bloggers in Russia and the temporarily occupied territories are forced to install a state bot

Vita Zelenetska

SocietyTechnologies
Social network
War in Ukraine
Crimea