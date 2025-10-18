Kremlin introduces new system for controlling children online

The Kremlin is introducing a new mechanism for monitoring children online: parents will be obliged to notify operators if a SIM card is transferred to a child, and this data will be entered into a state database for identifying minors. Social networks and online platforms will check numbers and restrict access to certain content. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Russian authorities plan to oblige parents to notify communication operators if a SIM card is transferred to a child.

This data will be entered into the state monitoring system, which will allow identifying underage users - reports the Center for Countering Disinformation.

According to the CCD, internet platforms, including social networks and media, will have to check whether the number belongs to a child and restrict access to certain content.

"Under the rhetoric of 'caring for children,' the Russian authorities are actually building another tool of censorship and control over the minds of citizens. The new rules create an atmosphere of fear among parents, who can be punished even for accidental or fabricated actions of their children online," the post says.

Recall

In educational institutions of temporarily occupied Crimea, representatives of the Russian authorities and military check students' phones. They are looking for "undesirable" applications and the Ukrainian language in the settings.

Bloggers in Russia and the temporarily occupied territories are forced to install a state bot