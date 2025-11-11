In Russia, children aged 14 and over face life imprisonment for sabotage

The State Duma of Russia has adopted amendments to the Criminal Code that toughen responsibility for sabotage and lower the age of criminal responsibility for such crimes to 14 years. This was reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

According to the new law, punishment for sabotage is equated to terrorist crimes: conditional punishment is excluded, punishment below the minimum term is impossible, and parole is possible only after serving 75% of the term.

In addition, involving minors in terrorist activities or committing sabotage is punishable by up to life imprisonment. The new norms actually significantly toughen criminal responsibility for teenagers in Russia for politically or state-threatening actions.

