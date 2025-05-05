In Romania, George Simion, who advocated for the cessation of aid to Ukraine and promised to appoint pro-Russian politician Călin Georgescu as prime minister, took first place.

UNN reports with reference to the Rrezenta.roaep website, which shows the results of voting in Romania.

Details

In Romania, nationalist George Simion won the presidential election. With 100% of the votes counted, the 38-year-old leader of the Alliance for the Unification of Romanians is followed by Nicuşor Dan, who received 96,467 votes and a 28.51% share of the vote. Crin Antonescu is in third place with 54,692 votes, or 16.16%. The following politicians are Viktor Ponta and Elena Laskoni.

Thus, in the second round, Simion will compete for the presidency with the mayor of Bucharest, centrist Nicușor Dan.

George Simion, known as a nationalist and Eurosceptic. He recently announced his intention to appoint Călin Georgescu as prime minister - a politician who is prohibited from running due to criminal proceedings and connections with fascist groups.

Let us remind you

UNN reported that the ultra-right candidate George Simion is leading in the presidential elections in Romania.

The SBU has banned the head of the "SOS Romania" party, Diana Șoșoacă, who supports the war of the Russian Federation, from entering Ukraine.

The Romanian Defense Council approved a plan to increase the number of small warships to strengthen positions in the Black Sea and on NATO's eastern flank.

Presidential elections in Romania: who is advancing to the second round