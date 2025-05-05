$41.590.00
Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
06:29 AM • 5100 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

06:08 AM • 11946 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 87117 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

May 3, 06:30 AM • 138766 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 145685 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 94801 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 92290 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 97912 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

May 2, 11:48 AM • 66059 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

May 2, 10:55 AM • 78155 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

In Romania, far-right candidate Simion wins first round of presidential election

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

George Simion, a well-known nationalist and Eurosceptic, promises to stop aid to Ukraine and appoint pro-Russian Prime Minister Călin Georgescu. In the second round, he will compete with Nicușor Dan.

In Romania, far-right candidate Simion wins first round of presidential election

In Romania, George Simion, who advocated for the cessation of aid to Ukraine and promised to appoint pro-Russian politician Călin Georgescu as prime minister, took first place.

UNN reports with reference to the Rrezenta.roaep website, which shows the results of voting in Romania.

Details

In Romania, nationalist George Simion won the presidential election. With 100% of the votes counted, the 38-year-old leader of the Alliance for the Unification of Romanians is followed by Nicuşor Dan, who received 96,467 votes and a 28.51% share of the vote. Crin Antonescu is in third place with 54,692 votes, or 16.16%. The following politicians are Viktor Ponta and Elena Laskoni.

Thus, in the second round, Simion will compete for the presidency with the mayor of Bucharest, centrist Nicușor Dan.

George Simion, known as a nationalist and Eurosceptic. He recently announced his intention to appoint Călin Georgescu as prime minister - a politician who is prohibited from running due to criminal proceedings and connections with fascist groups.

Let us remind you

UNN reported that the ultra-right candidate George Simion is leading in the presidential elections in Romania.

The SBU has banned the head of the "SOS Romania" party, Diana Șoșoacă, who supports the war of the Russian Federation, from entering Ukraine.

The Romanian Defense Council approved a plan to increase the number of small warships to strengthen positions in the Black Sea and on NATO's eastern flank.

Presidential elections in Romania: who is advancing to the second round05.05.25, 04:25 • 3302 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
NATO
Bucharest
Romania
