In Rivne region, men attacked the military of the CCC: the police are looking for them

In Rivne region, men attacked the military of the CCC: the police are looking for them

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 56617 views

In the Rivne region, a group of people attacked TCC servicemen during a document check, inflicting bodily harm on them. The attackers face up to 15 years in prison under several articles of the Criminal Code.

In the Rivne region, a group of men attacked military personnel of the territorial center for recruitment and social support. The incident occurred during the verification of military records. This was reported by the Rivne Regional Recruiting and Social Support Center, according to UNN

The attackers inflicted injuries on the military and damaged military equipment.

Additional police crews and ambulances were sent to the scene. The lives and health of the TCC and JV servicemen are currently not in danger 

- the statement said.

The regional TCC reminded that such actions are subject to criminal liability:

- Obstructing the activities of the Armed Forces and other military formations (Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code) - from 5 to 8 years in prison, and if the actions caused serious consequences or deaths - from 8 to 15 years.

- Intentional grievous bodily harm (Article 121 of the Criminal Code) - from 5 to 8 years in prison, and if the crime was committed by a group of people or with particular cruelty - from 7 to 10 years.

- Damage to or destruction of property (Article 194 of the Criminal Code) - a fine, community service or imprisonment for up to 3 years.

Citizens of mobilization age were urged to update their credentials in a timely manner to avoid conflicts and legal problems.

We urge citizens not to be guided by emotions but to use common sense. After all, bringing you to criminal responsibility will not escape your family, and will be a painful burden for them! Think not only for yourself, but also for your loved ones 

- TCC emphasized.

Recall

In Chernihiv , a manwas detained for spraying pepper spray into the face of a CCC and JV soldier. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

Crimes and emergencies
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
rivneRivne

