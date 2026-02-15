$42.990.00
In Rivne, a son doused his father with gasoline and set him on fire during an argument

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

In Rivne, a 36-year-old man set his own 74-year-old father on fire during an argument over money. The victim died at the scene, and the perpetrator was detained.

In Rivne, a son doused his father with gasoline and set him on fire during an argument

In Rivne, law enforcement officers detained a 36-year-old man suspected of murdering his own father. According to the investigation, he demanded money from the elderly man and then set him on fire, UNN reports with reference to the Main Department of the National Police in Rivne Oblast.

Details

The tragedy occurred in the evening around 9:20 PM in one of the apartments on N. Nebozhynskyi Street.

A 71-year-old woman contacted the police. She reported that her son came home with a bottle of flammable substance. The woman claimed that the young man was under the influence of drugs and behaved aggressively.

The son began to demand money from his mother. The quarrel escalated into an open confrontation. His 74-year-old father, the suspect's father, stood up for his wife. Then the son doused him with gasoline and set him on fire.

Rescuers and law enforcement officers promptly arrived at the scene. Due to the threat of fire spreading, 35 residents were evacuated from the building. The fire in the apartment was extinguished, but the 74-year-old man could not be saved — he died at the scene from his injuries.

The suspect was detained. He is currently in a pre-trial detention center.

Recall

In Ternopil region, a 53-year-old woman doused a 37-year-old rival with gasoline and set her on fire out of jealousy. The victim suffered 90% body burns.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

