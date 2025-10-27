$42.000.10
A ceasefire plan should be developed within 7-10 days, but Putin is unlikely to agree to it - Zelenskyy
08:41 AM • 15973 views
Incident with former MP Kormyshkina in Moldova: new details revealed
08:31 AM • 21644 views
Hourly power outages from 1 to 2.5 queues introduced in several regions, there are blackouts due to bad weather - Ukrenergo
07:54 AM • 23642 views
In Odesa pre-trial detention center, an inmate committed suicide
07:35 AM • 25963 views
Trump: Putin should focus on ending the war, not testing missiles
07:17 AM • 24256 views
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions
October 26, 03:25 PM • 57363 views
US intelligence divided on Putin's readiness for negotiations - WSJ
October 26, 02:28 PM • 54213 views
Damage to the dam in Belgorod Oblast: 4 Russian army brigades at risk of floodingVideo
October 26, 11:39 AM • 45802 views
Rains, winds, and temperature drop: what weather to expect in Ukraine at the beginning of the week
October 26, 10:52 AM • 48071 views
Accident involving passenger and military buses: details of the incident revealed
The flag of Ukraine was torn down from the honorary consulate in Polish Przemyśl

Kyiv • UNN

 • 478 views

In Polish Przemyśl, unknown individuals tore down the state flag of Ukraine from the Honorary Consulate. This is at least the fifth act of public desecration of the Ukrainian flag in the same location this year.

The flag of Ukraine was torn down from the honorary consulate in Polish Przemyśl

In Przemyśl, Poland, unknown individuals tore down the state flag of Ukraine from the Honorary Consulate. This was reported by Vasyl Bodnar, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Poland, on his X page, writes UNN.  

Details

A wave of anti-Ukrainian hatred on social media has once again led to the tearing down of the Ukrainian flag from the Honorary Consulate of Ukraine in Przemyśl.

- Vasyl Bodnar reported. 

Bodnar added that this is at least the fifth act of public desecration of the Ukrainian flag in the same location this year. 

Addition

Vasyl Bodnar stated that provocations by Polish fans during the second-round match of the Conference League between Donetsk "Shakhtar" and Warsaw "Legia" have no relation to the sporting event or team support, and therefore it is difficult to understand the motives of such a provocation. 

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Social network
Skirmishes
State Border of Ukraine
Ukraine
Poland