The flag of Ukraine was torn down from the honorary consulate in Polish Przemyśl

In Przemyśl, Poland, unknown individuals tore down the state flag of Ukraine from the Honorary Consulate. This was reported by Vasyl Bodnar, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Poland, on his X page, writes UNN.

Details

A wave of anti-Ukrainian hatred on social media has once again led to the tearing down of the Ukrainian flag from the Honorary Consulate of Ukraine in Przemyśl. - Vasyl Bodnar reported.

Bodnar added that this is at least the fifth act of public desecration of the Ukrainian flag in the same location this year.

Addition

Vasyl Bodnar stated that provocations by Polish fans during the second-round match of the Conference League between Donetsk "Shakhtar" and Warsaw "Legia" have no relation to the sporting event or team support, and therefore it is difficult to understand the motives of such a provocation.