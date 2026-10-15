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In Poltava, three people were injured as a result of an enemy attack; a school and residential buildings were damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 334 views

Three people were injured in a Russian attack on Poltava; a 38-year-old man is in moderate condition. A school, houses, and cars were damaged.

In Poltava, three people were injured as a result of an enemy attack; a school and residential buildings were damaged

Three people were injured in Poltava as a result of a Russian attack, including a 38-year-old man who sustained moderately serious injuries. A school building, an apartment building, three private houses, an administrative building and four cars were also damaged. This was reported by Vitaliy Diakivnych, head of the Regional Military Administration, writes UNN.

As of now, three injured people are known. They have been hospitalized and are receiving all necessary assistance

- the statement said.

According to updated information, a 38-year-old man sustained moderately serious injuries. He is receiving all necessary assistance.

A UAV strike was also recorded near one of Poltava's schools.

The blast wave damaged the school's windows. The children and staff were in the shelter and were not injured

- Diakivnych noted.

As a result of the attack, a school building, an apartment building, 3 private houses, an administrative building and 4 cars were also damaged.

Rescuers and other city services were working at the sites.

Kirovohrad region experienced Russia's most massive attack yet — nearly 360 UAVs and strikes at 26 locations15.10.26, 10:40 • 2564 views

Olga Rozgon

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