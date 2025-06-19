In Poltava region, mass events are temporarily banned due to the likelihood of Russian strikes

In the Poltava region, mass events were banned from June 18 to June 24 due to the increased probability of air strikes on objects in Poltava and the district.

This was reported by the head of the city's Inspection for благоустрою, Maksym Malko, on Facebook, reports UNN.

The event scheduled for Sunday, June 22 (Krutyy Birih, School No. 35, 10:00 AM), is preliminarily postponed to June 28. The reason is the relevant decision of the Poltava Regional Defense Council of September 14, 2023, No. 51, implemented by the order of the head of the OVA, concerning the prohibition of mass events during the period from June 18, 2025, to June 24, 2025. This decision was made due to the increased probability of air strikes on objects in the city of Poltava and the district. - Malko wrote.

It is known that in Poltava, the "Great Literary Festival", which was supposed to take place on June 21-22, was postponed due to security measures.

The Russian army struck one of the training units in the Poltava region: there are wounded