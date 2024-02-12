There was a leak on a gas pipeline in Poltava Oblast: about one and a half thousand people were temporarily left without gas supply

In Poltava region, gas supplies to the villages of Leliukhivka and Novi Sanzhary have been temporarily suspended. This was stated by the head of the Poltava Regional State Administration Philip Pronin on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

Poltavagaz employees discovered a leak in a gas pipeline in the Novi Sanzhary community. To eliminate the accident, gas supply was temporarily suspended to about 1,500 consumers in Leliukhivka and Novi Sanzhary - summarized the head of the OBA.

According to him, specialists and the necessary equipment are working at the site to promptly eliminate the leak and ensure the safe distribution of natural gas to people's homes.

Pronin also assured that gas supply to would be resumed as soon as the crews complete the necessary work.

Addendum

Poltavagaz clarified that the gas leak was detected on a medium-pressure gas pipeline.

Currently, about 20 specialists and all the necessary equipment have been engaged to promptly repair the leak. Gas supply will be resumed as soon as the necessary work is completed - the company summarized.

Recall

