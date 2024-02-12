There was a leak on a gas pipeline in Poltava Oblast: about one and a half thousand people were temporarily left without gas supply

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 116813 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 121952 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 163995 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164863 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 266934 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176742 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166815 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148592 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237185 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

There was a leak on a gas pipeline in Poltava Oblast: about one and a half thousand people were temporarily left without gas supply

There was a leak on a gas pipeline in Poltava Oblast: about one and a half thousand people were temporarily left without gas supply

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25353 views

Gas supplies to two villages in Poltava Oblast have been temporarily suspended due to a leak detected in a gas pipeline. Specialists and the necessary equipment are working at the scene to quickly fix the leak and ensure the safe distribution of blue gas

In Poltava region, gas supplies to the villages of Leliukhivka and Novi Sanzhary have been temporarily suspended. This was stated by the head of the Poltava Regional State Administration Philip Pronin on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

Poltavagaz employees discovered a leak in a gas pipeline in the Novi Sanzhary community. To eliminate the accident, gas supply was temporarily suspended to about 1,500 consumers in Leliukhivka and Novi Sanzhary

- summarized the head of the OBA.

According to him, specialists and the necessary equipment are working at the site to promptly eliminate the leak and ensure the safe distribution of natural gas to people's homes.

Pronin also assured that gas supply to would be resumed as soon as the crews complete the necessary work.

Addendum

Poltavagaz clarified that  the gas leak was detected on a medium-pressure gas pipeline.

Currently, about 20 specialists and all the necessary equipment have been engaged to promptly repair the leak. Gas supply will be resumed as soon as the necessary work is completed

- the company summarized.

Recall

Naftogaz says Ukraine has passed the halfway point of the heating season, and gas reserves in storage are sufficient for its successful completion

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

EconomyCrimes and emergencies
naftogazNaftogaz
telegramTelegram
ukraineUkraine
poltavaPoltava

