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In Poland, a train carrying hundreds of passengers crashed into a truck that was stuck at a railway crossing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

In Gdańsk, a train crashed into a truck at a railway crossing; no passengers were injured. The accident delayed 279 trains and caused losses of 140,000 zlotys.

In Poland, a train carrying hundreds of passengers crashed into a truck that was stuck at a railway crossing

In Gdańsk, a train traveling from Gdynia Główna to Zielona Góra collided with a truck that had become stuck between the barriers at a railway crossing. There were approximately 250–300 people on the train; none of the passengers were injured. RMF24 reports, according to UNN.

Details

According to PKP Polskie Linie Kolejowe, a 42-year-old citizen of Bosnia and Herzegovina drove onto the crossing when the barriers had already begun to descend. Witnesses signaled to the driver to break through the barrier and leave the tracks, but the man did not do so. The train collided with the truck’s trailer.

Two passenger trains collided in Poland, there are casualties25.06.26, 23:59 • 8945 views

The driver was charged with creating an immediate risk of a disaster in land transport. He pleaded not guilty and gave testimony. The man faces up to 3 years in prison.

Hundreds of trains arrived late

The accident seriously disrupted traffic on the Tczew–Gdańsk route. A total of 279 trains were delayed, with the combined delay exceeding 17,500 minutes. Another 30 services were canceled on part of the route, while 45 were diverted.

The cost of repairing the damaged infrastructure, locomotive, and crossing equipment was estimated at approximately 140,000 zlotys. PKP PLK plans to seek compensation for these costs from the person responsible for the accident through the courts.

Nearly 90 people were injured in a train collision in England, 11 in critical condition20.06.26, 01:01 • 3631 view

Stepan Haftko

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