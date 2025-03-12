In Poland, a journalist and historian raised $300,000 for an armored medical vehicle for Ukraine
Funds for the medevac for the Armed Forces of Ukraine were raised in less than a day and a half. The collection was initiated by Polish journalist Sławomir Sierakowski and American historian Timothy Snyder.
In less than a day and a half, Poland raised 1 million 200 thousand zlotys (approximately 300 thousand dollars) for an armored medevac (evacuation vehicle - ed.) for Ukraine. The Polish journalist and sociologist Sławomir Sierakowski and the American historian and writer Timothy Snyder called for raising funds on the online platform, UNN reports with reference to Radio Svoboda.
It is noted that more than 11,000 people, mostly Poles, joined the fundraising.
According to Sierakowski, he did not believe that it would be possible to raise the required amount so quickly. He calls it a good sign for Polish-Ukrainian relations.
The pace of this collection shows that the silent pro-Ukrainian majority in Poland has responded. She understands the situation, does not want Ukraine to be defeated, wants to save the lives of Ukrainians. And those who shout that Poles are skeptical about Ukraine are a minority, but sometimes it is loud
Now the collected funds will be transferred to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, which will carry out the purchase. At the same time, the collection turned out to be so successful that it was extended and now they are collecting for the next medevac.
"Sławomir Sierakowski is known in Poland and Ukraine for raising 25 million zlotys for Bayraktar for Ukraine in the summer of 2022. The manufacturers, having learned about this, simply donated the Turkish drone, and the collected money was directed to other needs of Ukraine," the publication adds.
