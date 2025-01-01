In Poland, a drunken military man opened fire on a civilian car

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 70062 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 153776 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 130738 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 138132 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 136212 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 175089 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111399 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 167146 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104595 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113992 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 134673 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 133870 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 59850 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 103168 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 105370 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 153750 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 175072 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 167135 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 194746 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 183870 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 133870 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 134673 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144096 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135646 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152735 views
In Poland, a drunken military man opened fire on a civilian car

In Poland, a drunken military man opened fire on a civilian car

 44326 views

In Poland, a soldier of the 3rd Podhale Rifle Battalion shot at a civilian car in an inebriated state. The soldier was immediately detained by fellow soldiers, no injuries.

In Poland a drunken soldier fired on a civilian car, he has already been detained, reports UNN citing Polish Radio Bialystok.

Details

The shots were fired around 3:30 p.m. According to the first unofficial information, the shooter was a drunken soldier. This information was confirmed to Polish Radio Bialystok by Lieutenant Colonel Kamil Dolenzka, spokesman for Operation Safe Podlasie.

According to him, it was a soldier of the 3rd Podhale Rifle Battalion from Rzeszów. The man came out of the camp with a pistol and shot at a civilian car. He was immediately stopped by other soldiers. The information that the man was under the influence of alcohol was also confirmed.

No one was hurt.

The case is currently being investigated by the Bialystok branch of the military gendarmerie.

Antonina Tumanova

WarCrimes and emergencies
polandPoland

