In Poland, a drunken military man opened fire on a civilian car

In Poland a drunken soldier fired on a civilian car, he has already been detained, reports UNN citing Polish Radio Bialystok.

Details

The shots were fired around 3:30 p.m. According to the first unofficial information, the shooter was a drunken soldier. This information was confirmed to Polish Radio Bialystok by Lieutenant Colonel Kamil Dolenzka, spokesman for Operation Safe Podlasie.

According to him, it was a soldier of the 3rd Podhale Rifle Battalion from Rzeszów. The man came out of the camp with a pistol and shot at a civilian car. He was immediately stopped by other soldiers. The information that the man was under the influence of alcohol was also confirmed.

No one was hurt.

The case is currently being investigated by the Bialystok branch of the military gendarmerie.