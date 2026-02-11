In Odesa, two cats were tied with leashes to cars, proceedings opened - police

$43.030.02
European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 3814 views
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 13115 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
06:59 AM • 16102 views
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
February 10, 10:52 PM • 31618 views
In Kharkiv region, three small children and a man died under the rubble after a Russian strike
February 10, 08:12 PM • 33542 views
Does not consider the IOC ban justified: Heraskevych stated that he will not give up the "helmet of memory" at the 2026 OlympicsPhoto
February 10, 05:38 PM • 30354 views
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
February 10, 05:08 PM • 31187 views
Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets
February 10, 04:55 PM • 25058 views
A regional state of emergency has been declared in the energy sector in Kharkiv Oblast - OMA
Exclusive
February 10, 03:55 PM • 20040 views
American TV channel Newsmax prepares for launch in Ukraine: why a major media player enters the Ukrainian market
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
US National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard disbands special group for studying foreign influenceFebruary 11, 04:40 AM • 7946 views
Captain of the NewNew Polar Bear vessel pleads not guilty in case of damage to Baltic Sea cablesFebruary 11, 05:23 AM • 12266 views
US prosecutors failed to indict Democratic lawmakers for calling on the militaryFebruary 11, 05:38 AM • 7674 views
"In wartime, this is not petty corruption": Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the exposure of a 2.6 million UAH scheme at the main military hospitalVideo07:17 AM • 12531 views
Ukrainian woman found dead in a park in Berlin: murder suspect detainedVideo07:49 AM • 6150 views
Publications
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore them10:54 AM • 2310 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 13116 views
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhotoFebruary 10, 01:55 PM • 33885 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
Exclusive
February 10, 12:23 PM • 40511 views
Odrex and land grabbing in Odesa: how the founders of the scandalous clinic may be connected to the change of boundaries and purpose of the plotFebruary 10, 12:05 PM • 36703 views
In Odesa, two cats were tied with leashes to cars, proceedings opened - police

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1204 views

In Odesa, the police initiated criminal proceedings against a 27-year-old woman who tied two cats with leashes to cars. She explained that she did this so that the animals would not go to the cat and neighborhood dogs.

In Odesa, two cats were tied with leashes to cars, proceedings opened - police

In Odesa, criminal proceedings have been initiated regarding the cruel treatment of cats by a local resident, the Main Directorate of the National Police in Odesa Oblast reported, according to UNN.

Yesterday, local woman informed the police that two cats were tied with leashes to cars in the yard of a private household in the Peresyp district.

- reported the police.

On the spot, the police identified the owner of the animals – a 27-year-old woman from another region who rents a house in Odesa. "She untied the animals and explained that she has a cat that lives in the house, and two cats for whom she set up places outside in boxes with straw. And they were tied up so they wouldn't go to the female cat and the neighbors' dogs," the police stated.

Information has been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 1 of Article 299 (cruelty to animals) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Within the framework of the proceedings, the police are establishing all the circumstances of the incident. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing, the police reported.

Cruelty to animals is punishable by imprisonment.

Shot a dog with an air rifle: police in Zhytomyr region are investigating animal cruelty03.02.26, 11:51 • 2910 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Animals
Ukraine
Odesa