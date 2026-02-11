In Odesa, two cats were tied with leashes to cars, proceedings opened - police

In Odesa, criminal proceedings have been initiated regarding the cruel treatment of cats by a local resident, the Main Directorate of the National Police in Odesa Oblast reported, according to UNN.

Yesterday, local woman informed the police that two cats were tied with leashes to cars in the yard of a private household in the Peresyp district. - reported the police.

On the spot, the police identified the owner of the animals – a 27-year-old woman from another region who rents a house in Odesa. "She untied the animals and explained that she has a cat that lives in the house, and two cats for whom she set up places outside in boxes with straw. And they were tied up so they wouldn't go to the female cat and the neighbors' dogs," the police stated.

Information has been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 1 of Article 299 (cruelty to animals) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Within the framework of the proceedings, the police are establishing all the circumstances of the incident. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing, the police reported.

Cruelty to animals is punishable by imprisonment.

