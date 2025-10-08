In Odesa, schools and kindergartens return to in-person learning

In Odesa, kindergarteners and schoolchildren will return to in-person learning tomorrow. This was announced by Olena Buinevych, head of the Department of Education and Science of the Odesa City Council, as reported by UNN.

The weather forecast for tomorrow is more optimistic. The decision of the city headquarters is that schools, kindergartens, and extracurricular institutions will resume in-person classes. - Buinevych announced.

Earlier

On October 7, schools, kindergartens, and extracurricular institutions in Odesa switched to distance learning. This decision was made due to the expected heavy rain.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had ordered a full inspection after nine people died due to bad weather in Odesa.

Later it became known that the number of victims had risen to 10.