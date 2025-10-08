$41.320.03
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

In Odesa, schools and kindergartens return to in-person learning

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

In Odesa, kindergarteners and schoolchildren resume in-person learning on October 9. This decision was made due to improved weather conditions after the institutions switched to distance learning on October 7 due to anticipated bad weather.

In Odesa, schools and kindergartens return to in-person learning

In Odesa, kindergarteners and schoolchildren will return to in-person learning tomorrow. This was announced by Olena Buinevych, head of the Department of Education and Science of the Odesa City Council, as reported by UNN.

The weather forecast for tomorrow is more optimistic. The decision of the city headquarters is that schools, kindergartens, and extracurricular institutions will resume in-person classes.

- Buinevych announced.

Earlier

On October 7, schools, kindergartens, and extracurricular institutions in Odesa switched to distance learning. This decision was made due to the expected heavy rain.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had ordered a full inspection after nine people died due to bad weather in Odesa.

Later it became known that the number of victims had risen to 10.

Antonina Tumanova

