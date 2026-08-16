In Odesa region, the number of people injured as a result of the Russian attack has risen to 9
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the enemy attack in Odesa district, a shopping center and 2 houses were destroyed, and 3 cars and a gas pipeline were damaged. The number of people injured has risen to 9; rescuers extinguished the fire.
As a result of the enemy attack, the number of people injured in Odesa region has risen to 9, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.
Details
According to the State Emergency Service, a building of a shopping center in Odesa district was destroyed, followed by a fire and the ignition of dry vegetation nearby. Despite repeated air raid alerts, rescuers extinguished the fire and prevented it from spreading.
At another address, 2 private houses were destroyed, 3 vehicles and a gas pipe were damaged.
State Emergency Service psychologists worked at the sites, providing assistance to residents.
The number of people injured in the Odesa suburbs as a result of the Russian attack has risen to five — the Regional Military Administration16.08.26, 17:37 • 3078 views
To remind
the Russian army attacked a post office in a shopping center in a suburb of Odesa with a jet-powered drone.