In Odesa region, the number of people injured as a result of the Russian attack has risen to 9

As a result of the enemy attack, the number of people injured in Odesa region has risen to 9, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.

Details

According to the State Emergency Service, a building of a shopping center in Odesa district was destroyed, followed by a fire and the ignition of dry vegetation nearby. Despite repeated air raid alerts, rescuers extinguished the fire and prevented it from spreading.

At another address, 2 private houses were destroyed, 3 vehicles and a gas pipe were damaged.

State Emergency Service psychologists worked at the sites, providing assistance to residents.

The number of people injured in the Odesa suburbs as a result of the Russian attack has risen to five — the Regional Military Administration

To remind

the Russian army attacked a post office in a shopping center in a suburb of Odesa with a jet-powered drone.