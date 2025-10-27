In Odesa pre-trial detention center, an inmate committed suicide

A suicide has been committed in the Odesa pre-trial detention center, UNN reports with reference to its own sources.

Details

According to the agency, a man born in 1973 inflicted several stab wounds on himself, from which he died. A suicide note was found on the bed in the cell where he was held and committed suicide.

UNN is trying to obtain official information regarding the incident.

It is also known that an investigation has been launched into this fact.

Recall

In April, eight officials of the State Institution "Kyiv Pre-trial Detention Center", including inspectors, duty officers, medical workers, and senior officers of the buildings, were notified of suspicion due to the death of a prisoner. The employees of the pre-trial detention center, knowing about the beating, tried to hide it. They forged documents about the actual state of health of the victim and the need to place him in a solitary confinement cell due to alleged violation of the regime.