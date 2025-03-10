In Odesa, for $16,000, a serviceman was 'stamping' fake diagnoses for draft evaders from a psychiatric hospital
A territorial defense serviceman organized a scheme for selling fictitious diagnoses from a psychiatric hospital to avoid military service. The detained individual faces up to 10 years in prison and has been taken into custody with a bail of 1 million UAH.
In Odesa, a serviceman from one of the territorial defense units organized a scheme to earn money from those wishing to avoid service through fictitious diagnoses from a psychiatric hospital. This is reported by UNN with a link to the State Bureau of Investigations (DBR).
According to the DBR, the investigation revealed that the man was looking for clients among active military personnel and civilians who wanted to avoid mobilization, offering "exemption" for 16 thousand US dollars. For this amount, he arranged fictitious certificates through acquaintances in the psychiatric hospital that allowed individuals to evade conscription or be discharged from service.
In case of non-payment for the "service," he threatened civilians with forced mobilization, boasting about his connections in the territorial recruitment center, and to active fighters – with deployment to the combat line.
The serviceman was detained while receiving 16 thousand US dollars for another transaction.
The investigation is ongoing, connections of the suspect in the TCK are being examined, the circle of individuals who used the scheme is being established, searches have been conducted, and documentation has been seized from the psychiatric hospital that "stamped" fake diagnoses.
He has been chosen a preventive measure in the form of detention with the right to post bail of 1 million hryvnias. The sanction of the article provides for punishment of up to 10 years of imprisonment
The procedural leadership is carried out by the Odesa Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the Southern region.
The commander of a military unit in Kyiv region illegally accrued 7.1 million UAH in combat payments to subordinates. The funds were received by military personnel who did not participate in combat actions and did not perform special tasks.
