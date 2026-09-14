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In Odesa, a Russian attack destroyed an EVA sorting center that supplied goods to three regions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 438 views

The Russian missile attack on September 13 destroyed an EVA sorting center in Odesa. It supplied stores in the Mykolaiv, Odesa, and Kherson regions.

In Odesa, a Russian attack destroyed an EVA sorting center that supplied goods to three regions

As a result of the Russian attack in Odesa, the sorting center of the EVA store chain, which supplied goods to three regions, was destroyed, UNN reports, citing a statement by the company.

Details

On September 13, 2026, at around 9:00 a.m., a Russian missile attack destroyed the sorting center of the EVA store chain in Odesa, which supplied stores in the Southern region (Mykolaiv, Odesa, and Kherson regions).

The center's employees were not injured. An assessment of the extent of the damage is ongoing. 

Businesses downgraded their assessments amid Russia’s strikes on warehouses; retailers forecast reduction in inventory levels02.09.26, 18:29 • 5352 views

Antonina Tumanova

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