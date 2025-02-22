In Odesa, a man sprayed gas and shot at a military man of the TCC

In Odesa, police detained a man who had inflicted bodily harm on a serviceman. While checking the documents, the man sprayed tear gas into the face of one of the soldiers and fired several shots in his direction with a weapon. This was reported by the police of Odesa region, UNN reports.

The incident occurred today, February 22, on Istaliyskiy Boulevard. It has been preliminarily established that a 28-year-old resident of Berezovsky district started a conflict with the TCC and JV servicemen during the document check. The man sprayed tear gas in the face of one of the soldiers and made several shots in his direction with a weapon of preliminary traumatic effect, after which he fled. The victim was taken to a medical facility, - the statement said.

It is noted that the attacker was detained by operatives of the territorial police unit and handed over to SBU investigators.

