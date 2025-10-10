In Odesa, 8 city council officials and utility company employees received suspicions for budget fraud

Damages amounting to over UAH 7 million In Odesa, eight officials of the city council and utility companies are suspected of illegal embezzlement of budget funds. The total amount of damages exceeds 7 million hryvnias.

In particular, the head of the "Center for Financing and Economic Activities of Institutions and Establishments of the Kyiv District Education System" received a notice of suspicion.

This is reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

Details

The website of the Department of Education and Science of the Odesa City Council states that Yulia Cherniyenko is the director of the "Center for Financing and Economic Activities of Institutions and Establishments of the Kyiv District Education System of Odesa."

Odesa prosecutors, together with the police, are taking comprehensive measures to bring to justice local government officials and heads of communal institutions involved in systemic embezzlement of budget funds. As part of the investigation of a number of criminal proceedings, prosecutors have already notified eight officials of the Odesa City Council and the director of the enterprise of suspicion - the report says.

It is reported that among them is the former head of the Capital Construction Department of the Odesa City Council, who is suspected of embezzling funds during the execution of contracts for the development of project documentation.

The engineer of technical supervision of the Capital Construction Department of the city council also received a notice of suspicion — due to improper performance of duties during the supervision of the capital repair of the maternity hospital. The head of the "Center for Financing and Economic Activities of Institutions and Establishments of the Kyiv District Education System" was also notified of suspicion, due to whose official negligence an excessive transfer of budget funds to a private firm occurred - the prosecutor's office informs.

It is reported that the chief accountant of the "Primary Medical and Sanitary Care Center No. 4" is also involved in illegal actions, who allowed the unlawful inclusion of VAT in the cost of purchasing medical equipment.

Separately, the head, deputy, and engineer of the "Odesa Electrotechnical Exploitation and Installation Enterprise" were notified of suspicion, who misused electric generators received from foreign partners and state bodies as humanitarian aid.

Instead of providing critical infrastructure facilities, they were used near restaurants, car washes, and private homes.

The officials are charged with embezzlement of budget funds, official forgery, and official negligence (Parts 4, 5 of Article 191, Part 1 of Article 366, Part 1 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The total amount of damages exceeds 7 million hryvnias

