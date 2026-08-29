In occupied Donetsk, the car of the deputy head of the penal colony in Olenivka was blown up – media

During the night of August 29, an explosion occurred in temporarily occupied Donetsk involving the car of dmytro nieielov, the first deputy head of the Olenivka penal colony. This was reported by Ukrainian media and the ASTRA Telegram channel, UNN writes.

Details

According to preliminary information, an explosive device may have been planted under the car. There is currently no information about nieielov's condition.

According to media reports, nieielov may have been involved in the torture, beatings, and humiliation of Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilians held at the Olenivka penal colony.

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In spring 2026, the Security Service of Ukraine and the Office of the Prosecutor General notified Nieielov in absentia that he was suspected of committing war crimes.

What is known about the Olenivka penal colony

During the night of July 28–29, 2022, an explosion occurred on the grounds of the Olenivka penal colony in one of the barracks where Ukrainian prisoners of war were held. More than 50 people were killed and around 100 others were injured.

In 2024, the car of serhii yevsiukov, the former head of the Olenivka penal colony, was also blown up in Donetsk. He was killed in the explosion.

In the Kursk region, the car of the head of the district administration was blown up, five people were injured