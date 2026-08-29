In occupied Donetsk, the car of the deputy head of the penal colony in Olenivka was blown up – media

$44.5451.86
ukenru
08:30 PM • 634 views
In Odesa, a man shot his parents, wounded his brother, and then took his own life – police
Exclusive
05:08 PM • 17618 views
What the village of Myla looks like after the Russian strike — photo reportPhotoVideo
03:05 PM • 22448 views
"Black transplant specialists" in Bukovyna remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 1.5 million — Prosecutor GeneralPhoto
August 29, 12:44 PM • 30971 views
After attacks by Ukrainian UAVs on oil refineries, gasoline production in russia fell to 70% of total demand - media
August 29, 11:00 AM • 40019 views
About four dozen trains are still behind schedule, but delays en route are decreasing
August 29, 09:24 AM • 42208 views
Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarified: 56 Ukrainians are being searched for in Nepal after the floods
August 29, 08:59 AM • 33521 views
"There can be no ammunition near residential buildings; there will be consequences" - Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's strike in the Kyiv region and detonation, showed a videoVideo
August 29, 08:32 AM • 25581 views
Russian strike followed by detonation in Kyiv region claimed lives of 27 people; four children are among the 42 injured - RMA
August 29, 01:55 AM • 46481 views
The occupied part of Kherson region has been without electricity for more than a day following strikes on substations
August 29, 12:38 AM • 43548 views
After the SBU strike on "Engels," Russia may have been left with 37 combat-ready Tu-95MS aircraft – Defense Express
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+20°
2.5m/s
53%
751mm
Popular news
In the Kyiv region, logistics facilities are burning after a repeated Russian attack - footage shows what is happening at the site nowPhotoVideoAugust 29, 10:46 AM • 11212 views
SBS drones struck a "Pantsir-S1" air defense missile-gun system that was covering an "Iskander" ballistic missile system in the Bryansk region - Fire PointVideoAugust 29, 10:51 AM • 9676 views
Russian aviation is becoming dependent on imported aviation fuel - HURAugust 29, 11:10 AM • 10534 views
Death toll following the Russian strike and subsequent detonation in the Kyiv region risen to 37August 29, 11:16 AM • 25576 views
In Kyiv, a man was held in handcuffs for more than 8 hours at a TRC, beaten and tortured — LubinetsAugust 29, 01:39 PM • 7458 views
Publications
Where to go in Ukraine in autumn: travel agent names the most interesting destinations
Exclusive
August 28, 02:45 PM • 72307 views
Refineries are shutting down, the fleet is blocked, exports are declining: how Ukrainian deep strikes are exhausting RussiaPhotoAugust 28, 12:59 PM • 69760 views
The Ministry of Education and Science advises universities to hold classes on Saturdays: the ministry explained whether this is mandatoryAugust 28, 12:21 PM • 64766 views
"Tariff scissors": some packages under the Medical Guarantees Program are underfunded by at least one-thirdAugust 28, 09:56 AM • 63322 views
A working group on the taxation of leasing in favor of non-residents will be established under the Ministry of Finance
Exclusive
August 28, 09:34 AM • 62460 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
China
United States
Nepal
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Katy Perry revealed that she forbade her 6-year-old daughter from reenacting a stunt from her famous songAugust 29, 12:05 AM • 30061 views
Celine Dion appeared in public for the first time in two years ahead of her return to the stagePhotoAugust 28, 10:05 PM • 29510 views
A new name has emerged on the list of favorites for the role of James BondPhotoAugust 28, 06:30 AM • 82322 views
Holly Marie Combs from "Charmed" has announced the end of her acting careerPhotoAugust 28, 12:06 AM • 112118 views
Nicole Kidman made her TikTok debut, showing behind the scenes of the premiere of "Practical Magic 2"VideoAugust 27, 11:06 PM • 107417 views
Actual
Shahed-136
The Guardian
Heating
Mikoyan MiG-29
Su-34

In occupied Donetsk, the car of the deputy head of the penal colony in Olenivka was blown up – media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 264 views

In occupied Donetsk, the car of Dmytro Nieielov, suspected of war crimes against prisoners of war, exploded. His condition is unknown.

In occupied Donetsk, the car of the deputy head of the penal colony in Olenivka was blown up – media

During the night of August 29, an explosion occurred in temporarily occupied Donetsk involving the car of dmytro nieielov, the first deputy head of the Olenivka penal colony. This was reported by Ukrainian media and the ASTRA Telegram channel, UNN writes.

Details

According to preliminary information, an explosive device may have been planted under the car. There is currently no information about nieielov's condition.

According to media reports, nieielov may have been involved in the torture, beatings, and humiliation of Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilians held at the Olenivka penal colony.

In Izmail, Russian agent detained for preparing series of terrorist attacks using bombs with nuts17.08.26, 10:12 • 4635 views

In spring 2026, the Security Service of Ukraine and the Office of the Prosecutor General notified Nieielov in absentia that he was suspected of committing war crimes.

What is known about the Olenivka penal colony

During the night of July 28–29, 2022, an explosion occurred on the grounds of the Olenivka penal colony in one of the barracks where Ukrainian prisoners of war were held. More than 50 people were killed and around 100 others were injured.

In 2024, the car of serhii yevsiukov, the former head of the Olenivka penal colony, was also blown up in Donetsk. He was killed in the explosion.

In the Kursk region, the car of the head of the district administration was blown up, five people were injured03.07.26, 11:08 • 5268 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Explosions
War in Ukraine
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Donetsk