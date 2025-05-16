In occupied Crimea, Russian warehouses are still detonating after a drone attack: footage of a powerful explosion has been shown

A powerful explosion occurred at a weapons and ammunition depot in the village of Perevalne in temporarily occupied Crimea. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel "Crimean Wind".

Details

"One of the most powerful explosions at a weapons and ammunition depot in Perevalne," Crimean Wind reported and showed a corresponding video.

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, meanwhile, reported in Telegram that in occupied Crimea, "Russian warehouses are still detonating after a night attack by unknown drones."



Addition

Earlier it was reported that in the temporarily occupied Crimea on the night of May 16 and in the morning, a series of powerful explosions rang out.

The head of the Center for the Study of Occupation, Petro Andriushchenko, reported that a series of explosions were heard over Yalta and Sevastopol, around 5 a.m. He noted that locals reported bright flashes and a loud noise in the sky, which triggered alarms in many cars. Explosions were also heard in Alupka, Alushta and Gurzuf, he noted.