In Norway, charges have been filed against the second mate of a ship that nearly drove into the yard of a private house

Norwegian prosecutors have charged the second assistant captain of the NCL Salten cargo ship, which nearly crashed into the backyard of a private house. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that Norwegian prosecutors have charged the on-duty navigator of the cargo ship because he allegedly fell asleep on duty, as a result of which the ship ran aground, almost crashing into the house.

Navigator Johan Helberg told Norwegian TV channel NRK that he overslept and woke up only when a neighbor started ringing his doorbell. It is reported that the pictures show the red and green nose of the ship just a few meters (yards) from Helberg's house along the coast of Trondheim Fjord.

As Prosecutor Kjetil Bruland Sørensen said in his statement, the on-duty navigator was the second assistant captain. He was charged with negligent operation of a vessel.

Work is underway at the scene - crews are removing containers from the ship to facilitate further towing of the ship.

The shipping company NCL said it is cooperating with law enforcement and the investigation.

Let us remind you

Earlier it was reported that in Norway, the 135-meter container ship NCL Salten crashed into the yard of a private house. The owner woke up to a call from a neighbor who was watching the ship heading to shore.

In addition, a watch officer from Ukraine fell asleep during his shift, as a result of which the ship ran aground in Norway. He was charged with negligent navigation.

