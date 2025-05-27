In Norway, charges have been filed against the second mate of a ship that nearly drove into the yard of a private house

$41.510.01
46.990.07
ukenru
russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"
Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM • 25607 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM • 74111 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
May 26, 11:58 AM • 70788 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM • 89104 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
May 26, 08:54 AM • 102460 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 81642 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM • 84386 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Exclusive
May 26, 06:19 AM • 85236 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM • 80721 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM • 85546 views

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
0m/s
96%
747mm
Popular news

Restrictions on the range of Western weapons for strikes on Russia have been lifted - Merz

May 26, 01:04 PM • 56323 views

Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift compete for the main awards of the American Music Awards 2025 - Media

May 26, 03:51 PM • 48304 views

A Swan's Tale: How Feathered Travelers Stopped Traffic on the Highway

May 26, 04:12 PM • 22932 views

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

May 26, 04:32 PM • 50737 views

Great Britain and the EU have entered a "tense struggle" for a defense agreement - Politico

06:26 PM • 12801 views
Publications

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

May 26, 04:32 PM • 50750 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 443634 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 478877 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 429299 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 519364 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Kaya Kallas

Ruslan Stefanchuk

Serhiy Leshchenko

Radosław Sikorski

Oleksiy Chernyshov

Actual places

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Kherson Oblast

Odesa Oblast

Mykolaiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

A Swan's Tale: How Feathered Travelers Stopped Traffic on the Highway

May 26, 04:12 PM • 22947 views

Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift compete for the main awards of the American Music Awards 2025 - Media

May 26, 03:51 PM • 48317 views

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

May 25, 10:11 AM • 174926 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 279916 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 112311 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Nord Stream

Telegram

The Economist

Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

In Norway, charges have been filed against the second mate of a ship that nearly drove into the yard of a private house

Kyiv • UNN

 • 354 views

Norwegian prosecutors have charged the second mate of the NCL Salten with negligent ship management. He fell asleep on duty, causing the ship to nearly crash into a private house.

In Norway, charges have been filed against the second mate of a ship that nearly drove into the yard of a private house

Norwegian prosecutors have charged the second assistant captain of the NCL Salten cargo ship, which nearly crashed into the backyard of a private house. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that Norwegian prosecutors have charged the on-duty navigator of the cargo ship because he allegedly fell asleep on duty, as a result of which the ship ran aground, almost crashing into the house.

Navigator Johan Helberg told Norwegian TV channel NRK that he overslept and woke up only when a neighbor started ringing his doorbell. It is reported that the pictures show the red and green nose of the ship just a few meters (yards) from Helberg's house along the coast of Trondheim Fjord.

Mexican Navy ship rams Brooklyn Bridge: two dead and at least 19 injured18.05.25, 15:42 • 5520 views

As Prosecutor Kjetil Bruland Sørensen said in his statement, the on-duty navigator was the second assistant captain. He was charged with negligent operation of a vessel.

Work is underway at the scene - crews are removing containers from the ship to facilitate further towing of the ship.

The shipping company NCL said it is cooperating with law enforcement and the investigation.

Let us remind you 

Earlier it was reported that in Norway, the 135-meter container ship NCL Salten crashed into the yard of a private house. The owner woke up to a call from a neighbor who was watching the ship heading to shore.

In addition, a watch officer from Ukraine fell asleep during his shift, as a result of which the ship ran aground in Norway. He was charged with negligent navigation.

A ship with Ukrainians on board sank off the coast of India - everyone was rescued26.05.25, 13:10 • 3078 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Norway
Brent
$64.13
Bitcoin
$109,350.40
S&P 500
$5,819.27
Tesla
$341.00
Газ TTF
$36.45
Золото
$3,371.90
Ethereum
$2,562.80