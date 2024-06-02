In Nikolayevshchina seven private houses are damaged because of Russian shelling

On the night of June 2, Eleven Shahed 131/136 UAVs were destroyed by air defense forces and means in Mykolaiv region. This was announced by the chairman of the Nikolaev RMA Vitaly Kim, reports UNN.

Details

Yesterday, on June 1, at 07:33 and 19:04, the enemy launched mortar attacks on the water area of the Ochakovo community. There were no injuries.

Also yesterday, June 1, at 12:15 the enemy attacked the Steppe community. The wreckage of the rocket (type to be determined) fell in an open area outside the settlement. As a result of the blast wave, seven private houses and outbuildings were damaged (windows and roofs were broken). There were no injuries.

In addition, on June 1, at 15:50 and 18:00, the enemy launched artillery attacks on the territory of the Kutsurub community. As a result of one of the attacks in the village of Ivanovka, a fire broke out on the territory of the school's sports field. The fire was quickly extinguished. There were no injuries.

Tonight, on June 2, as a result of the fall of the wreckage of downed enemy UAVs of the Shahed-131/136 type, warehouses of an industrial enterprise caught fire in the Kutsurub community. As of 06:00, the fire is localized. There were no injuries.

According to District military administrations.

Senkevich about the explosion that was heard in Nikolaev: occurred in the air outside the city