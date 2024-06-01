Senkevich about the explosion that was heard in Nikolaev: occurred in the air outside the city
Kyiv • UNN
According to the mayor of the city Alexander Senkevich, an explosion occurred in the air outside the city of Nikolaev.
The explosion that was heard in Nikolaev occurred in the air outside the city. This was announced by the mayor of Nikolaev Alexander Senkevich, reports UNN.
Friends, don't panic. The explosion occurred in the air
He added that the explosion in the air occurred outside the city.
Аddition
Earlier Sienkiewicz reportedthat an explosion was heard in Nikolaev.
