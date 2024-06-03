In New York, fishermen pulled out a safe with доларів 100,000 from a lake

A New York couple who caught objects with a magnet in a lake in Corona Park, New Jersey, pulled a safe containing 1 100,000 out of the water. This is reported by the bbc, reports UNN.

A couple of enthusiasts from New York, USA-James Ken and Barbie Agostini - claim that while doing "magnetic fishing" they pulled a safe containing about.100,000 from a lake in the city. They then called the New York City Police Department (NYPD) to avoid legal trouble. As it turned out, the police later informed them that the safe was not related to any crime.

Moreover, they were allowed to keep money.

We used to find a lot of safes. And then I saw the numbers and thought, "this is impossible (..) We pulled it out and it was big piles of fucking hundreds. These are thick stacks — they are soaked through, they are almost destroyed James Kane said.

"There were no IDs in the safe, no ways to find the real person," Ms Agostini said. "[The police] said, ' Well, congratulations!"

Magnet fishing consists of pulling a fishing line with a strong magnet through lakes and rivers and watching what is pulled out.

The couple said they started fishing with magnets during the Covid-19 pandemic. earlier, they found World War II grenades, nineteenth-century rifles and a full-size motorcycle.

