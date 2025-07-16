$41.820.01
In Mykolaiv region, a factory worker died after being caught under a press

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1420 views

In Voznesensk, a 29-year-old brick factory worker died on July 15 after being caught under a press. The police have opened a criminal case regarding the violation of safety rules.

In Mykolaiv region, a factory worker died after being caught under a press

In Mykolaiv region, a man was crushed to death by a press at a factory in Voznesensk, and a criminal investigation has been launched, the National Police Department in the region reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

A report that a man died on the territory of a brick factory was received by the police on the afternoon of July 15.

"At the scene, law enforcement officers established that during work on special equipment for brick manufacturing, a 29-year-old worker was caught under a press, as a result of which he received fatal injuries," the police indicated.

A criminal proceeding has been initiated under Part 2 of Article 272 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Violation of safety rules during the performance of high-risk work, which caused the death of people or other grave consequences." The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to eight years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years.

The police, as indicated, are establishing all the circumstances of the incident.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
