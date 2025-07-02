Explosions near Zhytomyr occurred on the territory of two production facilities, which were completely destroyed

$41.820.04
49.410.42
ukenru
In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
06:14 PM • 6120 views
In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 2, 02:12 PM • 74755 views
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
July 2, 01:11 PM • 64154 views
Ukraine has weapons until the end of summer: then a critical moment is possible - Bild
July 2, 12:33 PM • 58127 views
UOC-MP Metropolitan Onufriy stripped of Ukrainian citizenship - SBU
Exclusive
July 2, 11:29 AM • 58576 views
Combat aviation at its limit: what experts think about the use of Mi-8 in the war in Ukraine
July 2, 09:18 AM • 48999 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are stopping Russian attempts to cross the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions - General Staff
Exclusive
July 2, 08:30 AM • 54231 views
"Don't provoke Putin": political scientist explained what dictates the US decision to reduce arms supplies to Ukraine
July 2, 08:15 AM • 123453 views
Is there a real threat toDnipro: Budanov voiced the answer
July 2, 07:10 AM • 42409 views
Lack of new U.S. sanctions allows Russia to replenish its budget for war - NYT
Exclusive
July 2, 06:39 AM • 46686 views
Poisoning in Vinnytsia region: 9 children among the victims
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
1.4m/s
60%
751mm
Popular news
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth seasonJuly 2, 12:56 PM • 37304 views
Medicines have not become cheaper: why pharmaceutical reform only confused the marketJuly 2, 01:18 PM • 90634 views
Ukraine faces legal risks in operating Soviet aircraft – there is a systemic problemJuly 2, 01:43 PM • 73569 views
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attention02:39 PM • 27534 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 9002:57 PM • 16768 views
Publications
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
Exclusive
July 2, 02:12 PM • 74755 views
Ukraine faces legal risks in operating Soviet aircraft – there is a systemic problemJuly 2, 01:43 PM • 73741 views
Medicines have not become cheaper: why pharmaceutical reform only confused the marketJuly 2, 01:18 PM • 90802 views
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
Exclusive
July 2, 06:24 AM • 128295 views
"A helicopter cannot fly for 100 years": army warns of risks - industry reactsJuly 1, 03:27 PM • 112538 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Denis Shmyhal
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Masoud Pezeshkian
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Chernihiv Oblast
Qatar
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 9002:57 PM • 16873 views
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attention02:39 PM • 27640 views
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth seasonJuly 2, 12:56 PM • 37411 views
Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million eurosJuly 2, 07:53 AM • 95747 views
Taylor Swift buys a giant friendship bracelet from New Orleans Eras Tour for $13KJuly 1, 03:11 PM • 53373 views
Actual
Shahed-136
YouTube
Bild
MIM-104 Patriot
M270 (MLRS)

Explosions near Zhytomyr occurred on the territory of two production facilities, which were completely destroyed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 45 views

Explosions occurred in the Zhytomyr region, completely destroying two production facilities. As a result of the incident, many residential buildings were destroyed and people were injured.

Explosions near Zhytomyr occurred on the territory of two production facilities, which were completely destroyed

Explosions in the Zhytomyr region occurred on the territory of two production facilities, which were completely destroyed. As a result of the explosion, many residential buildings were destroyed, and many people were injured. This was stated by the head of the Hlybochytsia community, Serhiy Sokalskyi, on the air of Kyiv24, as reported by UNN.

For several hours, an investigative team and many agencies have been working on the scene, clarifying the circumstances. The causes of the explosion are not yet clear. The only thing I can say is that the incident occurred on the territory of two production facilities, which were completely destroyed. Unfortunately, many residential buildings were destroyed, and a large number of people were injured.

- said Sokalskyi.

He noted that he heard two explosions around 6:00 PM.

As a result of two explosions in Zhytomyr region, two people died, and 15 more were injured - RMA02.07.25, 20:25 • 1885 views

An investigative and operational group is working, they will determine the categories of consequences, the causes of the consequences, what happened and how. It is absolutely unclear. Everything was normal here, if there were no objects, what it is connected with. I don't know. Many ambulances evacuated people to healthcare facilities. I can't say where, because there is a very large flow on the highway, traffic jams, the road is blocked. All those people who were injured, they received first aid, and those who were most affected were evacuated by ambulances.

- added Sokalskyi.

Recall

An explosion occurred in the village of Berezyna, Zhytomyr region. Initially, it was reported that the explosion occurred at a gas station, but later information emerged that the explosion occurred nearby - at the warehouses of an enterprise.

The incident in Zhytomyr region, where explosions occurred, is under the personal control of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies
Zhytomyr Oblast
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9