Explosions near Zhytomyr occurred on the territory of two production facilities, which were completely destroyed

Explosions in the Zhytomyr region occurred on the territory of two production facilities, which were completely destroyed. As a result of the explosion, many residential buildings were destroyed, and many people were injured. This was stated by the head of the Hlybochytsia community, Serhiy Sokalskyi, on the air of Kyiv24, as reported by UNN.

For several hours, an investigative team and many agencies have been working on the scene, clarifying the circumstances. The causes of the explosion are not yet clear. The only thing I can say is that the incident occurred on the territory of two production facilities, which were completely destroyed. Unfortunately, many residential buildings were destroyed, and a large number of people were injured. - said Sokalskyi.

He noted that he heard two explosions around 6:00 PM.

As a result of two explosions in Zhytomyr region, two people died, and 15 more were injured - RMA

An investigative and operational group is working, they will determine the categories of consequences, the causes of the consequences, what happened and how. It is absolutely unclear. Everything was normal here, if there were no objects, what it is connected with. I don't know. Many ambulances evacuated people to healthcare facilities. I can't say where, because there is a very large flow on the highway, traffic jams, the road is blocked. All those people who were injured, they received first aid, and those who were most affected were evacuated by ambulances. - added Sokalskyi.

Recall

An explosion occurred in the village of Berezyna, Zhytomyr region. Initially, it was reported that the explosion occurred at a gas station, but later information emerged that the explosion occurred nearby - at the warehouses of an enterprise.

The incident in Zhytomyr region, where explosions occurred, is under the personal control of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.