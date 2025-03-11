In Mykolaiv, law enforcement prevented a terrorist attack near the police department
A 19-year-old girl was detained while attempting to plant explosives near the regional police department in Mykolaiv. According to the Security Service of Ukraine, the attack was planned for March 7, 2025, at the behest of the occupiers.
Law enforcement officers caught a hostile collaborator "in the act", who was supposed to carry out a terrorist attack near the regional police department on March 7, 2025.
The Security Service and the National Police detained a 19-year-old accomplice of the Russian Federation from Mykolaiv, who was tasked by the enemy to carry out a terrorist attack near the regional police department on March 7, 2025.
The occupiers planned to remotely detonate a homemade explosive device (HED), which the girl was supposed to discreetly leave near the administrative building.
Thanks to the coordinated actions of the SBU and the National Police, a tragedy was avoided, and the terrorist was caught "in the act". She arrived at the planned attack site by taxi.
Searches were conducted: explosives with an incendiary mixture and two mobile phones were seized from the detainee.
- One of the gadgets was planned to be used by the occupiers for remote detonation;
- the other – for communication with the figure involved.
It was established that the enemy's accomplice came into its "line of sight" when she was looking for quick earnings on Telegram channels. There, she was offered money in exchange for cooperation, and after agreeing, she was provided with step-by-step instructions.
The girl retrieved explosives from a pre-prepared hiding place and connected a mobile phone to it for remote activation. To disguise the explosives, she placed them in a household bag.
Investigators of the Security Service informed the detainee of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 15, Part 1 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (attempted terrorist act). The offender is in custody without the right to bail. She faces up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.
