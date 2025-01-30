A person was killed in a terrorist attack in Sumy - RMA

Unfortunately, a person was killed and 3 civilians were injured in Sumy. This is reported by Sumy RMA, UNN reports.

Details

According to information from the head of the Sumy RMA, Volodymyr Artyukh, about the night arrival in Sumy, one person died and three were injured.

Recall

Terrorists shelled a multi-storey building in Sumy. Among the injured are a 7-year-old child and an 18-year-old boy who is in serious condition. All the victims were taken to the hospital for necessary medical care.

Rescuers and relevant services are working at the scene.

In Sumy, information about the deceased was denied: 4 people were injured, including a child