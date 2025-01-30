In Sumy, information about the deceased was denied: 4 people were injured, including a child
Kyiv • UNN
A Russian drone attack on a multi-storey building in Sumy injured 4 people, including a 7-year-old child. An 18-year-old boy is in critical condition.
In Sumy, as a result of a terrorist strike, information about the death of a person was not confirmed. This was reported by the Sumy City Council, UNN reports.
Details
As a result of the attack by the occupiers, it is known that 4 people were injured, including a 7-year-old child and an 18-year-old boy who is in critical condition.
All the victims were taken to the hospital for necessary medical care.
Recall
The invaders shelled Sumy. An enemy drone attacked a multi-story building. Rescuers and relevant services are working at the scene.
