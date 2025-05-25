$41.500.00
Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch
May 24, 04:10 PM • 62713 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 10:54 AM • 35674 views

President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.

May 24, 08:00 AM • 65446 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 06:14 AM • 48012 views

6 out of 14 enemy ballistic missiles were shot down and 245 out of 250 drones were neutralized over Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 119729 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 103873 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 73463 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 82645 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 69499 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 53667 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

In Mykolaiv, a Russian drone hit a residential building: one person died, five were injured (video)

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1334 views

In Mykolaiv, a Russian drone hit a five-story building, destroying two floors. One person died, five were injured, including a teenager, 210 residents were evacuated.

In Mykolaiv, a Russian drone hit a residential building: one person died, five were injured (video)

On the night of May 25, a Russian combat drone hit a five-story residential building in Mykolaiv. As a result of the impact, one person died and five more, including a teenager, were injured. Two floors of the building were completely destroyed, and three more were damaged. 210 residents were evacuated. This is reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES), reports UNN.

Details

Rescuers reported that as a result of the night UAV attack, a five-story residential building was hit. A fire broke out.

As of 06:00, rescuers unblocked the body of a deceased man born in 1948. 5 people were injured, including a teenager

- the report says.

According to the SES, two floors were destroyed, the rest were damaged.

Two women were rescued from under the rubble, one was hospitalized in serious condition, psychologists are working with the other. 210 residents were evacuated

- added to the SES.

45 rescuers, 9 pieces of equipment, emergency services, the Red Cross, and the police were involved.

It is noted that pyrotechnicians inspected 3 locations - no dangerous objects were found.

Let us remind you

On the night of May 25, Mykolaiv was attacked by Russian drones, as a result of which damage to the residential sector was recorded. Two people were injured and hospitalized.

Night attack on Kyiv region: three dead, ten wounded, including children (photos of consequences)25.05.25, 04:38 • 5842 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Mykolaiv
