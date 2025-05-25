In Mykolaiv, a Russian drone hit a residential building: one person died, five were injured (video)

On the night of May 25, a Russian combat drone hit a five-story residential building in Mykolaiv. As a result of the impact, one person died and five more, including a teenager, were injured. Two floors of the building were completely destroyed, and three more were damaged. 210 residents were evacuated. This is reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES), reports UNN.

Details

Rescuers reported that as a result of the night UAV attack, a five-story residential building was hit. A fire broke out.

As of 06:00, rescuers unblocked the body of a deceased man born in 1948. 5 people were injured, including a teenager - the report says.

According to the SES, two floors were destroyed, the rest were damaged.

Two women were rescued from under the rubble, one was hospitalized in serious condition, psychologists are working with the other. 210 residents were evacuated - added to the SES.

45 rescuers, 9 pieces of equipment, emergency services, the Red Cross, and the police were involved.

It is noted that pyrotechnicians inspected 3 locations - no dangerous objects were found.

Let us remind you

On the night of May 25, Mykolaiv was attacked by Russian drones, as a result of which damage to the residential sector was recorded. Two people were injured and hospitalized.

