In most regions of Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect tomorrow

Tomorrow, throughout the day, power outage schedules will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.

Tomorrow, February 24, throughout the day, hourly power outage schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in most regions of Ukraine. - the message says.

The company noted that the reason for introducing restriction measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and scope of outages at your address on the official pages of your regional power distribution company. - Ukrenergo summarized.

There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal