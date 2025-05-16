In Mexico, a 23-year-old beauty blogger was shot dead during a live broadcast on TikTok

In Mexico, the murder of 23-year-old beauty blogger Valeria Marquez, who was shot during a live broadcast on TikTok, is being investigated. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Local authorities say the death of 23-year-old Valeria Marquez is being investigated as a possible femicide - the killing of women or girls because of their gender.

"An investigation is underway to first find the perpetrators and motives for the situation," said Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

"We express our solidarity with her family," she added.

According to reports, Marquez was killed on Tuesday in the beauty salon where she worked. According to the prosecutor, an unidentified man entered the premises and fired fatal shots. The suspect's name has not been released.

Seconds before the incident, Marquez was seen in her TikTok broadcast sitting at a table with a stuffed toy in her hands. She was heard saying, "They're coming," and then a voice in the background asked, "Hey, Vale?"

"Yes," Marquez replied before muting the broadcast.

Seconds later, she was shot. After that, according to the media, a man picked up her phone and his face briefly appeared in the live broadcast before it ended.

According to the news publication El Financiero, medics who arrived at the scene confirmed that the woman died from gunshot wounds to the head and chest.

Marquez, who had nearly 200,000 followers on Instagram and TikTok, previously said live that someone had come to the salon when she was away with a "expensive gift" to give to her. Marquez, who looked concerned, said she was not going to wait for the person to return.

"No charges have been filed against specific individuals at this time," the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Sheinbaum said that Mexico's security cabinet, which includes senior ministers, is working with prosecutors to solve the murder case.

According to the latest data from the UN Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean, Mexico shares fourth place with Paraguay, Uruguay and Bolivia for the rate of femicide in Latin America and the Caribbean: in 2023, there were 1.3 such deaths for every 100,000 women.

Earlier, CNN reported that Yesenia Lara Gutiérrez, a candidate for mayor of the city of Texistepec, was shot dead in the Mexican state of Veracruz. As a result of the attack, three more people were killed and three more were injured.