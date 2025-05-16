In Mexico, a 23-year-old beauty blogger was shot dead during a live broadcast on TikTok

$41.540.04
The German Chancellor announced when the EU will adopt a new package of sanctions against Russia
May 16, 12:03 AM • 17465 views

The German Chancellor announced when the EU will adopt a new package of sanctions against Russia

May 15, 06:19 PM • 75940 views

Zelenskyy has established a delegation of Ukraine to participate in the negotiation process regarding achieving peace with the Russian Federation.

May 15, 04:24 PM • 137963 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 03:19 PM • 92427 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 127167 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 126423 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 171615 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 150592 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 340619 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 105147 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

Popular news

"We need to work together for peace": Zelenskyy thanked the FIFA president for his support

May 15, 10:13 PM • 38467 views

An air alert has been declared in Kyiv due to the threat of attack drones

01:06 AM • 27230 views

The avant-garde museum will be located in Kyiv in a historical building on Lypska

01:45 AM • 25097 views

In Romania, the far-right candidate Simion may create an anti-Ukrainian bloc in the EU

02:19 AM • 46476 views

Kyiv under drone attack for the second time in the night: explosions were heard in the capital, air defense was working

03:59 AM • 61130 views
Publications

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 137979 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 156089 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 220914 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 286347 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 340625 views
UNN Lite

Justin Bieber almost went bankrupt: he had to sell his music catalog for $200 million to fix the situation

May 15, 02:45 PM • 43543 views

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

May 15, 01:23 PM • 82242 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 111663 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

May 15, 05:19 AM • 145593 views

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM • 93907 views
In Mexico, a 23-year-old beauty blogger was shot dead during a live broadcast on TikTok

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

Mexico is investigating the murder of 23-year-old Valeria Marquez. She was shot dead during a live broadcast on TikTok in the beauty salon where she worked.

In Mexico, a 23-year-old beauty blogger was shot dead during a live broadcast on TikTok

In Mexico, the murder of 23-year-old beauty blogger Valeria Marquez, who was shot during a live broadcast on TikTok, is being investigated. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Local authorities say the death of 23-year-old Valeria Marquez is being investigated as a possible femicide - the killing of women or girls because of their gender.

"An investigation is underway to first find the perpetrators and motives for the situation," said Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

"We express our solidarity with her family," she added.

According to reports, Marquez was killed on Tuesday in the beauty salon where she worked. According to the prosecutor, an unidentified man entered the premises and fired fatal shots. The suspect's name has not been released.

Seconds before the incident, Marquez was seen in her TikTok broadcast sitting at a table with a stuffed toy in her hands. She was heard saying, "They're coming," and then a voice in the background asked, "Hey, Vale?"

"Yes," Marquez replied before muting the broadcast.

Seconds later, she was shot. After that, according to the media, a man picked up her phone and his face briefly appeared in the live broadcast before it ended.

Ate a significant portion of the body: In Iraq, a pet lion killed its owner 12.05.25, 21:02 • 3766 views

According to the news publication El Financiero, medics who arrived at the scene confirmed that the woman died from gunshot wounds to the head and chest.

Marquez, who had nearly 200,000 followers on Instagram and TikTok, previously said live that someone had come to the salon when she was away with a "expensive gift" to give to her. Marquez, who looked concerned, said she was not going to wait for the person to return.

"No charges have been filed against specific individuals at this time," the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Sheinbaum said that Mexico's security cabinet, which includes senior ministers, is working with prosecutors to solve the murder case.

According to the latest data from the UN Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean, Mexico shares fourth place with Paraguay, Uruguay and Bolivia for the rate of femicide in Latin America and the Caribbean: in 2023, there were 1.3 such deaths for every 100,000 women.

Let us remind you

Earlier, CNN reported that Yesenia Lara Gutiérrez, a candidate for mayor of the city of Texistepec, was shot dead in the Mexican state of Veracruz. As a result of the attack, three more people were killed and three more were injured.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World
TikTok
Reuters
Mexico
Instagram
