Ate a significant portion of the body: In Iraq, a pet lion killed its owner

An Iraqi man who kept lions and other wild animals in his garden for several years was attacked by a predatory cat he had acquired just a few days earlier. The lion ate most of his body. The animal had to be shot. UNN reports this with reference to the DailyMail.

Details

According to the publication, the attack took place on Thursday in the city of Najaf, in southern Iraq. The victim was 50-year-old Akil Fahr al-Din, who kept lions and other wild animals in his garden for several years. According to reports, he acquired the last cat just a few days before the terrible incident.

Today in the garden of the city of Kufa in Najaf, a citizen was attacked by a lion in his own garden, and he died immediately – Mufid Tahir, a spokesman for the Najaf police, told the local news website Rudaw.

Tahir added that since the lion ate a significant part of the man's body, and since the animal refused to move away from the victim, it had to be killed.

According to local television, one of al-Din's neighbors intervened and shot the lion with a Kalashnikov rifle, killing him with seven bullets, but it was too late for the victim. He was taken to the As-Sadr City Medical Hospital in Najaf, but did not survive due to the severity of his injuries.

An official investigation into the circumstances of the incident has been launched.

Iraq continues to struggle with the spread of illegal wildlife trade, but the problem is exacerbated by years of conflict, weak law enforcement and high demand for rare species. Poachers and smugglers regularly exploit the lack of regulation in the country, hunting falcons from the southern plains and birds and foxes from the remote mountains of Kurdistan.

Despite signing the Convention on the Protection of Animals in 2014, which aims to curb the global trade in wild animals, Iraq remains a hotspot for both the export of local species and the smuggling of exotic animals for sale on the black market.

