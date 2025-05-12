$41.550.04
ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17
07:01 PM • 1988 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

03:56 PM • 13941 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

03:48 PM • 26773 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

03:00 PM • 43954 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

02:27 PM • 49851 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

Exclusive
May 12, 01:28 PM • 29820 views

"This is a blow to international trust in ARMA": expert on Duma's resistance to reform after the G7 ambassadors' statement

Exclusive
May 12, 01:00 PM • 27458 views

The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office

Exclusive
May 12, 12:34 PM • 26991 views

After a wave of criticism, the State Property Fund promised to review the draft withdrawal of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences

Exclusive
May 12, 11:05 AM • 25996 views

In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known

May 12, 08:59 AM • 32497 views

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

Ate a significant portion of the body: In Iraq, a pet lion killed its owner

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1480 views

In Iraq, a lion, which a man kept in his own garden, attacked him and ate a significant part of his body. The animal had to be shot dead, and the police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Ate a significant portion of the body: In Iraq, a pet lion killed its owner

An Iraqi man who kept lions and other wild animals in his garden for several years was attacked by a predatory cat he had acquired just a few days earlier. The lion ate most of his body. The animal had to be shot. UNN reports this with reference to the DailyMail.

Details

According to the publication, the attack took place on Thursday in the city of Najaf, in southern Iraq. The victim was 50-year-old Akil Fahr al-Din, who kept lions and other wild animals in his garden for several years. According to reports, he acquired the last cat just a few days before the terrible incident.

Today in the garden of the city of Kufa in Najaf, a citizen was attacked by a lion in his own garden, and he died immediately 

– Mufid Tahir, a spokesman for the Najaf police, told the local news website Rudaw.

Tahir added that since the lion ate a significant part of the man's body, and since the animal refused to move away from the victim, it had to be killed.

According to local television, one of al-Din's neighbors intervened and shot the lion with a Kalashnikov rifle, killing him with seven bullets, but it was too late for the victim. He was taken to the As-Sadr City Medical Hospital in Najaf, but did not survive due to the severity of his injuries.

An official investigation into the circumstances of the incident has been launched.

Let's add

Iraq continues to struggle with the spread of illegal wildlife trade, but the problem is exacerbated by years of conflict, weak law enforcement and high demand for rare species. Poachers and smugglers regularly exploit the lack of regulation in the country, hunting falcons from the southern plains and birds and foxes from the remote mountains of Kurdistan.

Despite signing the Convention on the Protection of Animals in 2014, which aims to curb the global trade in wild animals, Iraq remains a hotspot for both the export of local species and the smuggling of exotic animals for sale on the black market.

In Kenya, a lion dragged away and killed a 14-year-old girl21.04.25, 16:13 • 6477 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the World
Iraq
